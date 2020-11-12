The British government has unveiled plans for a four-day weekend of parties, events and ceremonies to commemorate the Queen's record-breaking 70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth Already Has 'Spectacular' Plans for Her Platinum Jubilee in 2022: All the Details!

There's a royally epic party on the horizon!

The U.K. is planning a “spectacular” four-day weekend of celebrations in the summer of 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne – the first time a British monarch has reached the Platinum Jubilee anniversary milestone.

The anniversary of when the Queen, 94, ascended to the throne is actually February 6, 2022, but the U.K. government has opted to move the celebrations to an early summer weekend — Thursday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 — so citizens can enjoy a few days off in warmer weather.

“Spectacular moments in London and other major cities will be complemented by events in communities across the U.K. and the Commonwealth, allowing people to join together in celebration and thanks at a national and local level," the Department of Culture Media and Sport announced Thursday.

The last time that Britain had a public holiday to mark the Queen's reign was in 2012 when there was a special service at St. Paul's Cathedral and a concert at the palace to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee.

There will also be a Platinum Jubilee medal awarded to people who work in public service, including representatives of the Armed Forces, the emergency services and the prison services. The tradition stretches back to the reign of Queen Victoria when an official medal was designed to mark her 50th anniversary on the throne.

