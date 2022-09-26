One of the Last Brooches Worn by Queen Elizabeth Goes on Display in London

One of the last pieces of jewelry Queen Elizabeth wore in public is sparkling on.

A Platinum Jubilee Brooch is ready for display at the Goldsmiths' Fair in London, which opens to the public Tuesday for a two-week exhibit. The diamond-encrusted pin is a delicate duplicate of the one the Queen wore to light the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Windsor Castle in June, igniting the first night of the Platinum Jubilee to celebrate her 70-year reign.

According to a statement from Goldsmiths, the platinum pin was personally chosen by the Queen as a gift from The Goldsmiths' Company for her Jubilee festivities. Goldsmiths is a medieval livery company (or guild) that received its royal charter in 1327, specializing in jewelry and supporting the craftspeople behind it.

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

Designed by British fine jeweler David Marshall and his team, the Platinum Jubilee Brooch "represents the four nations and includes lily of the valley, which featured in The Queen's Coronation bouquet," the statement said. The circular clip was "handpicked by The Queen from a shortlist invited from highly acclaimed U.K. jewelry makers," and commissioned into production thereafter.

The glittering pin is stamped with a number on the back to mark it apart from the brooch Queen Elizabeth wore to light the beacon in June. There, the Queen stepped out in the sentimental piece as she symbolically tapped the Commonwealth Globe of Nations, placed on a podium. The touch set off a chain of lights leading to the Principal Beacon outside Buckingham Palace.

Steve Parsons-Pool/Getty Images

The beacon took the form of a sculpture dubbed the "Tree of Trees," which stood 70 ft. tall in honor of the Queen and her astonishing 70 years on the throne. Around 3,000 beacons, including fires and gaslit torches, were lit around the U.K. at the same time.

"She's our country, our nation, and our Commonwealth, and I believe she's the person that everybody really looks up to," beacon pageant master Bruno Peek told PEOPLE at the time of what the gesture meant. "She's got such continuity."

Goldsmiths heralds the Platinum Jubilee Brooch as the "highlight" of its larger Platinum Exhibition. Its annual fair ends October 9.