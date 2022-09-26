One of the Last Brooches Worn by Queen Elizabeth Goes on Display in London

The Platinum Jubilee Brooch is rich in symbolism relating to the Queen's reign and was "handpicked" by the monarch herself

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 03:43 PM
queen elizabeth brooch
Photo: Steve Parsons-Pool/Getty Images

One of the last pieces of jewelry Queen Elizabeth wore in public is sparkling on.

A Platinum Jubilee Brooch is ready for display at the Goldsmiths' Fair in London, which opens to the public Tuesday for a two-week exhibit. The diamond-encrusted pin is a delicate duplicate of the one the Queen wore to light the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Windsor Castle in June, igniting the first night of the Platinum Jubilee to celebrate her 70-year reign.

According to a statement from Goldsmiths, the platinum pin was personally chosen by the Queen as a gift from The Goldsmiths' Company for her Jubilee festivities. Goldsmiths is a medieval livery company (or guild) that received its royal charter in 1327, specializing in jewelry and supporting the craftspeople behind it.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">queen elizabeth</a> brooch
Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty

Designed by British fine jeweler David Marshall and his team, the Platinum Jubilee Brooch "represents the four nations and includes lily of the valley, which featured in The Queen's Coronation bouquet," the statement said. The circular clip was "handpicked by The Queen from a shortlist invited from highly acclaimed U.K. jewelry makers," and commissioned into production thereafter.

The glittering pin is stamped with a number on the back to mark it apart from the brooch Queen Elizabeth wore to light the beacon in June. There, the Queen stepped out in the sentimental piece as she symbolically tapped the Commonwealth Globe of Nations, placed on a podium. The touch set off a chain of lights leading to the Principal Beacon outside Buckingham Palace.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">queen elizabeth</a> brooch
Steve Parsons-Pool/Getty Images

The beacon took the form of a sculpture dubbed the "Tree of Trees," which stood 70 ft. tall in honor of the Queen and her astonishing 70 years on the throne. Around 3,000 beacons, including fires and gaslit torches, were lit around the U.K. at the same time.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"She's our country, our nation, and our Commonwealth, and I believe she's the person that everybody really looks up to," beacon pageant master Bruno Peek told PEOPLE at the time of what the gesture meant. "She's got such continuity."

Goldsmiths heralds the Platinum Jubilee Brooch as the "highlight" of its larger Platinum Exhibition. Its annual fair ends October 9.

Related Articles
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II touches the Commonwealth Nations Globe to start the lighting of the Principal Beacon outside of Buckingham Palace in London, from the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on June 2, 2022, as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - The queen will be seen again at Windsor Castle, west of London, as more than 2,800 beacons are lit at Buckingham Palace and across the UK, including atop the four highest peaks, as well as on the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and British Overseas Territories. Flaming tributes will be seen in 54 Commonwealth capitals across five continents, from Tonga and Samoa in the South Pacific to Belize in the Caribbean. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Lights the Platinum Jubilee Beacon with Help from Grandson Prince William!
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Queen Elizabeth Was 'Radiant' and 'Very Happy' After First Day of Platinum Jubilee: 'She Seemed Full of Joy'
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Are Underway in London! See Every Photo from the Royal Festivities
Bruno Peek
Meet the Man Who Will Light Up the World for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Camilla and Queen Victoria
All About Queen Victoria's Diamond Brooch That Queen Camilla Wore to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
kate middleton
Kate Middleton Wears Jewelry That Once Belonged to Queen Elizabeth in Tribute at Monarch's Funeral
kate middleton; princess charlotte; camilla queen consort
See How the Royals Honored Queen Elizabeth with Their Style Choices at Her Funeral
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Sarah Ferguson Wore a Touching Symbol of Safe Journey at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice
What Queen Elizabeth Meant to Me — and My Daughter, Who Heard from the Queen on the Day the Monarch Died
The Queen and the Duke of EDINBURGH wave from the famous balcony at Buckingham Palace to the vast crowds massed outside the Palace on June 2 1953 upon their return from Westminster Abbey after the coronation of the Queen
Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation: All the Details
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral- Charlotte George
Princess Charlotte Tells Older Brother Prince George to Bow During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at St Giles Cathedral on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III joins the procession accompanying Her Majesty The Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family also attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images); PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commissioning Ceremony of HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base on December 7, 2017 in Portsmouth, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla ​​Wears Brooch Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth During Cathedral Service
Queen Elizabeth II at the funeral of her father King George V in 1952, King Charles III at the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II in 2022
See Queen Elizabeth at Father's 1952 Funeral Side-by-Side with King Charles at His Mom's Service
Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day, 20th November 1947
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Wedding: All the Details
The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks of All Time