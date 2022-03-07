All of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jewelry, in Honor of Her Platinum Jubilee
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee marks 70 years on the throne, and she has plenty of the precious metal to help her accessorize for the big celebration!
Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace and Tiara
Nizam of Hyderabad allowed the then-Princess Elizabeth to pick pieces from Cartier as a wedding present. She chose a stunning tiara and coordinating necklace that became a favored part of her jewelry collection, as seen during her 1952 appearance at the Royal Variety Performance.
Nizam of Hyderabad Brooch
The Queen often wears this brooch, which is actually the centerpiece of the Nizam of Hyderabad tiara.
Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace
The Queen has loaned the stunning necklace to Kate on multiple occasions, including a 2014 gala at the National Portrait Gallery.
Fern Brooch
A platinum fern brooch featuring diamonds was given to Queen Elizabeth by the Women of Auckland on Christmas in 1953, when she toured New Zealand.
Fern Brooch
Queen Elizabeth has lent the fern brooch to Kate, who proudly wore it during a 2014 visit to New Zealand. (Prince George's first royal tour!)
Flame Lily Brooch
The Queen's Flame Lily Brooch has a somber history, as it is most remembered for the moment she wore it upon returning to England following the death of her father in 1952. Made of diamonds set in platinum and white gold, it was designed as a 21st birthday gift for Princess Elizabeth from the children of Zimbabwe and represented Zimbabwe's national flower.
Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara
Princess Eugenie's tiara debut was on her wedding day, when she borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from her grandmother's collection. A press release from the palace said the tiara was "made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side." The headpiece was made by Boucheron for Dame Margaret Greville, who bequeathed her jewelry to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in 1942.
Queen Mary's Floret Earrings
The main diamonds from these earrings were a gift to Queen Mary in honor of her July 1893 wedding, but they've gone through a number of settings before becoming the centerpiece of their current iteration. Set in platinum, the diamonds are surrounded by seven smaller diamonds for a floret effect.
King Faisal Necklace
In May 1967, King Faisal of Saudi Arabia headed to the U.K. for a state visit — and he brought a dazzling gift for the Queen in the form of a diamond necklace made by Harry Winston in the 1950s.
King Faisal Necklace
The necklace, which features 300 diamonds set in platinum, has been worn by other royal women, including Princess Diana (worn during her 1983 visit to Australia)...
King Faisal Necklace
...and Sophie, Countess of Wessex (worn at a dinner held the night before the wedding of the Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg in 2012).
Williamson Diamond Brooch
The Cartier-London brooch was designed around the Williamson Pink Diamond, one of the finest pink diamonds in the world, which the Queen received as a wedding present from Canadian geologist Dr. John Thorburn Williamson. She has worn it on a number of significant occasions, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding in 1981 and for her Silver Jubilee (although it is set in platinum).
Maple Leaf Brooch
The platinum-and-diamond Maple Leaf Brooch is a tribute to Canada, a Commonwealth country. It was made for the Queen as a gift from King George VI ahead of a state visit to Canada, and it has since been worn by Kate and Camilla at Canadian events.
Queen's Engagement Ring
Prince Philip proposed to the then-Princess Elizabeth with a platinum engagement ring, with the diamonds coming from a tiara that belonged to Prince Philip's mother. The monarch has continued to wear the ring even after Philip's death in April 2021.
Palm Leaf Brooch
The Queen Mother commissioned Cartier to make the Palm Leaf brooch in 1938, inspired by a design found on Scottish shawls and based on textiles imported by the East India Company. Her daughter continues to accessorize with it.
Greville Ivy Clips
Originally belonging to Dame Margaret Greville, the then-Princess Elizabeth received the matching pair as a 21st-birthday gift from her mother. She's worn the platinum-and-diamond clips on a number of occasions since, including a 1951 visit to the United States and on tour in Jamaica (pictured).