All of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jewelry, in Honor of Her Platinum Jubilee

Princess Eugenie's tiara debut was on her wedding day, when she borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from her grandmother's collection. A press release from the palace said the tiara was "made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side." The headpiece was made by Boucheron for Dame Margaret Greville, who bequeathed her jewelry to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in 1942.