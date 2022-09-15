7 Places You Can Visit in London That Were Meaningful to Queen Elizabeth

Mourners gathered outside the monarch's official residence and lined up at length at Westminster Hall, where she will lay in state for four days, but the sites are far from the only significant spots in the city

By Mackenzie Schmidt
Published on September 15, 2022 12:34 PM
In this handout image released on February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Queen Elizabeth's portrait released on February 6, 2022 to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee year. Photo: Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty

Thousands of visitors have been gathering outside Buckingham Palace and lining up for hours outside the Palace of Westminster in order to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II. But the sites are far from the only places in London that hold special significance in the life of the late monarch.

The Queen, who died on Thursday at age 96 at her castle in Scotland, was transported to Buckingham and then on to Westminster, where she will lie in state for four days. Members of the public were admitted to the building starting at 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Those unable to wait in the now-miles-long queue might consider visiting the Queen's birthplace, her childhood home or even her favorite shops. Here are just a few of the places that were near and dear to the moarch.

Westminster Abbey

Westminster Abbey, London, During The Service Of Thanksgiving For The Life And Work Of Ted Hughes, Poet Laureate.
Westminster Abbey. Tim Graham/Getty

At age 21 in 1947, Queen Elizabeth married Lt. Philip Mountbatten at the world-famous church near the Thames River. Just a few years later, she was crowned there. Throughout the years she's celebrated countless significant events here, including the wedding of her grandson Prince William to Kate Middleton in 2011.

St. Patrick's Cathedral

The View from The Shard looking down on St Paul's Cathedral on January 27, 2014 in London, England. A study has found that one in three 22-30 year olds are leaving their hometowns to move to the capital, which creates ten times as many private sector jobs as any other city.
Matthew Lloyd/Getty

Another of London's most magnificent religious buildings was the site of many significant services, including those marking the Queen's Silver, Gold, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilees. Her son King Charles also wed Princess Diana here in 1981.

17 Bruton Street

29th May 1926: The Duchess of York (1900 - 2002) leaving 17 Bruton Street, on her way to the christening of her daughter Princess Elizabeth.
E. Bacon/Topical Press Agency/Getty

The Queen's birthplace no longer stands at this address as it did in on April 21, 1926, but visitors can still stop by the site that was once a family townhouse. Today it's Hakkasan Mayfair, a trendy Chinese restaurant and cocktail bar.

145 Piccadilly

27th June 1927: George, Duke of York and Elizabeth, Duchess of York acknowledging the cheers of a crowd from the balcony of their home at 145 Piccadilly, London.
Topical Press Agency/Getty

One of her childhood homes is also no more. It was destroyed by a bomb in World War II. The address has also been changed to 1 Hamilton Place, and the site is now occupied by the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel.

Clarence House

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Clarence House, London.circa 1990s (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Tim Graham Photo Library/getty

Queen Elizabeth lived at Clarence House, which is a part of St. James's Palace just a short distance from Buckingham Palace, with her husband Prince Philip and their son Charles. Princess Anne was also born here. After Elizabeth ascended the throne, the residence became home to the Queen Mother and Elizabeth's sister, Princess Margaret. King Charles and his wife Camilla, now Queen Consort, have also called Clarence House home.

The Queen's Gallery

A visitor examines Caravaggio's 'The Calling of Saints Peter and Andrew' (L) as it hangs Giovanni Battista Caracciolo's 'Cupid Sleeping' (2ndL), Domenichino's 'St Agnes' (2ndR) and Tintoretto's 'Esther before Ahasuerus' (R) at The Queen's Gallery of Buckingham Palace in London, 29 March 2007
CHRIS YOUNG/AFP via Getty

Located inside Buckingham Palace, this art-filled space was created by Queen Elizabeth, who chose to share the vast collection of works she'd inherited in the Royal Collection with the public in 1962. It's still open to visitors today.

The Queen's Favorite Shops

London, United Kingdom - May 1, 2011: Exterior of Selfridges department store in Oxford Street with a taxi in the foreground waiting for a customer.
Getty

Queen Elizabeth gave many of London's finest purveyors of everything from clothing to cars to tea her official seal of approval, known as Royal Warrants. Quintessential British department store Selfridges, above, is one such warrant holder, as are Fortnum & Mason's tea room in Piccadilly and the pharmacy chain Boots.

Related Articles
Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 14, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.
How to View Queen Elizabeth Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman holds a bouquet of flowers, as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Hearse at Buckingham Palace in London on September 13, 2022, where it will rest in the Palace's Bow Room overnight.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects
Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, (2nd R) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (L) are greeted by Station Commander Group Captain McPhaden (R) having disembarked from the C-17 carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase on September 13, 2022, before it is taken to Buckingham Palace, to rest in the Bow Room.
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's 8 Grandchildren Unite for Poignant Service Honoring Late Monarch
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
What to Expect in the Days Leading Up to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
The Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton)
Kate Middleton Wears Queen Elizabeth's Brooch to London Service Honoring Late Monarch
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin During Procession Through London
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes at Windsor
How Prince Harry, Prince William and Royals Will Honor Queen with Procession Through London
King Charles III waves to well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. (Photo by Beresford Hodge/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles Arrives at Buckingham Palace for a Busy Fourth Day as Monarch