Queen Elizabeth's Photographer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Her Majestic Birthday Portrait

Photographer Henry Dallal says "you never have to tell the Queen to smile"

Queen Elizabeth's photographer is taking royal fans behind the lens.

Henry Dallal — who has photographed the monarch on several occasions, including her Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee — was tapped again to take the portrait released to celebrate the Queen's 96th birthday last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was a huge honor," he told OK! magazine. "Obviously, it's a huge occasion for me. It's a huge honor, and it's always very special to be within Windsor Castle and with Her Majesty."

He continued, "But, at some point, my focus becomes 'take a good picture.' My focus becomes, 'What do I do to get the best photograph possible?' In terms of the lighting, the composition, and also, the biggest challenge, is to make sure the four-legged friends are also smiling at the same time and looking at you. But you never have to tell the Queen to smile."

Diamond Jubilee - Epsom Derby Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool /Getty

Dallal added that photographing the Queen is "always pleasant" and "very relaxed."

"We take the picture rather swiftly, and afterwards, she stays a little longer to see everyone and be with her horses," he said. "She will talk to everyone. She will talk to the gardener, everyone."

But of course, the task comes with challenges, including hoping that the Queen's busy schedule cooperates with the lighting, weather and other factors in capturing a good snap.

"We can't say, 'Why don't you come around at sunset?' 'Well the lighting isn't good, let's try again tomorrow.' That doesn't work!" the photographer shared.

queen elizabeth Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's 96th birthday portrait was taken last month on the grounds of Windsor Castle, showing the monarch standing proudly between two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. She wears a dark green cape-style coat as she holds the reins of two of her favorite ponies in front of a magnolia tree.

Ahead of her birthday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen traveled from Windsor Castle to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, about 110 miles north of London. She's believed to be staying at Wood Farm, the cozy five-bedroom home where her late husband Prince Philip spent much of his retirement.