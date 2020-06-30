Queen Elizabeth Speaks with President Donald Trump Ahead of Independence Day

Queen Elizabeth's call with President Trump "is the latest in a series Her Majesty has held with world leaders in recent months"

Queen Elizabeth is catching up with world leaders, including President Donald Trump.

The British monarch spoke to Trump over the phone on Tuesday ahead of Independence Day, the royal family confirmed via Twitter.

"Today, The Queen spoke to President Trump by telephone from Windsor Castle ahead of Independence Day in the United States on the 4th July," according to the tweet.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said President Trump and the Queen discussed the coronavirus pandemic and "reopening global economies."

"The President and the Queen also reaffirmed that the United States and United Kingdom stand together in our Special Relationship and will emerge from this trying time stronger than ever before," according to Deere.

Deere said Trump also wished Queen Elizabeth a happy 94th birthday, which was officially in April but is traditionally celebrated by the public in June.

According to the Royal Family's Twitter account, "the telephone call is the latest in a series Her Majesty has held with world leaders in recent months," including France's President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Since Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952, 11 U.S. presidents have been elected — and the Queen has met with all of them except Lyndon B. Johnson. (She also met President Harry S. Truman while she was still a princess.)

Trump first met Queen Elizabeth on an official visit in July 2018 at Windsor Castle amid protests against the president's visit in London. The Queen and President Trump inspected the Guard of Honor before watching the military march past, then Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined the Queen inside the castle for afternoon tea.

The following summer, the Trumps returned to the U.K. for a three-day state visit to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, which included a formal State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

President Trump and his wife also attended a Buckingham Palace reception in December, which marked 70 years of NATO.

While many of his U.K. visits have been met with protests, President Trump has called Queen Elizabeth a "great, great woman... a constant symbol of these priceless traditions," who embodied British "dignity, duty and patriotism."

