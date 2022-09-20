Queen Elizabeth's Personal Piper Played Lament That Laid Her to Rest

Pipe Major Paul Burns was tasked with playing Queen Elizabeth's final lament as her coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault beneath St. George's Chapel

Published on September 20, 2022 12:02 PM
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Photo: Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth's piper played a poignant part in Queen Elizabeth's committal ceremony.

On Monday, the Piper to the Sovereign closed her committal ceremony as he played her final lament. Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland played the lament "Sleep, Dearie, Sleep."

Pipe Major Burns began playing from the doorway between the chapel of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and the Dean's Cloister, walking away as he played.

As he walked away from the Dean's Cloister, the music gradually faded out as the late monarch was lowered into the Royal Vault.

Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Tindall, shared a video of the poignant moment on his Instagram Story.

Queens-Piper-plays-a-lament-092022

The Piper to the Sovereign is a historic position that dates back to Queen Victoria, who became enamored with bagpipe music after she and husband Prince Albert visited Scotland in 1843. Each morning, the Piper is required to play a 15-minute tune under the Monarch's balcony every morning before changing uniform and ushering dignitaries, celebrities and foreign heads of state through the protocol of meeting the British monarch.

Since then, 17 pipers have held the role, with Burns taking over last year. Prior to Burns, Scott Methven served in the role and formed an unexpectedly close connection to the late monarch.

During his time as Piper to the Sovereign, Methven tragically lost both of his parents and later, his wife to terminal cancer, within a span of months during his four-year service.

"For me, it was just her humility as a person," Methven, 47, previously told PEOPLE of the Queen's caring reaction to his devastating personal news. "Of course, she's Her Majesty the Queen, but to me, she was the person who probably got me through this all the way along."

royal piper Scott Methven and his family (wife Morven, daughter Lilly-Grace, and son Fearghas) https://app.asana.com/0/1135954362417873/1201006655842972/f Credit: Scott Methven. ; ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II watches her horse 'Fabricate' run in the Wolferton Stakes on day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Scott Methven; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The late monarch was laid to rest beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, during a private burial service, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The Palace also paid tribute to the Queen on social media alongside a beautiful photo of her enjoying the great outdoors, writing, "'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.' In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022."

Buckingham Palace confirmed details of the private burial with a simple statement on social media earlier Monday.

"This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor. The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret," the palace wrote, sharing a vintage, undated photo of the five royals.

