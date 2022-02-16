Did Queen Elizabeth Help Pay Prince Andrew's Settlement with Virginia Giuffre?

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual assault lawsuit against the royal — and his mother Queen Elizabeth reportedly helped with the payment.

According to documents filed Tuesday in New York by David Boies, Giuffre's attorney, the two parties will file a dismissal upon Giuffre's receipt of the settlement, the amount of which is not being disclosed. The document also stated that Prince Andrew, 61, intends to make a "substantial donation" to Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights.

The Telegraph reports that the total amount is upwards of $16 million and includes a contribution from the monarch from her private Duchy of Lancaster estate, which means it wouldn't be coming from taxpayers' money.

When reached for comment, Buckingham Palace told PEOPLE they "have never commented on the financial aspects of the Duke's private legal affairs and won't be now."

Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions when she was 17. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. The attorneys' joint statement filed on Tuesday announcing the parties reached an undisclosed settlement and plan to dismiss the case does not address the question of Prince Andrew's liability.

Prince Andrew announced in Nov. 2019 that he would "step back from public duties for the foreseeable future" following his bombshell interview with the BBC about his ties to Epstein. Last month, the Duke of York was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles amid the lawsuit.

Although Prince Andrew will not attend official public events, he is still expected to attend family events. This might include the Service of Thanksgiving for Andrew's father Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

In the documents filed Tuesday, Prince Andrew pledged "to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."

Andrew's younger daughter, Princess Eugenie (who traveled to California and attended the Super Bowl over the weekend with cousin Prince Harry), founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 with her friend Julia de Boinville to combat modern slavery and trafficking.

Despite the settlement of the lawsuit, Prince Andrew's military affiliations and patronages will not be returned to him.