Queen Elizabeth Steps Out Solo on Her 71st Wedding Anniversary — in Bright Pink!

Tuesday marked Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip‘s 71st wedding anniversary — however, the monarch was busy celebrating another milestone!

The 92-year-old royal stepped out solo to visit the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in London in honor of its 150th anniversary. Despite the dreary weather outside, the Queen looked completely cheery in a bright double-breasted pink coat, adorned with a sparkling brooch, and a matching hat. She accessorized with a black Launer London handbag, her go-to purse, and black gloves.

Queen Elizabeth typically wears a rainbow of clothes that stand out so her royal fans can easily spot her. In the documentary The Queen at 90, her daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say, ‘I saw the Queen.’ Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”

During her visit to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, the monarch locked a letter box-shaped time capsule which will be reopened on the Institution’s 200th anniversary.

She was also shown a Lego model of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors headquarters, met “Women of the Future” award winners and greeted staff representing the organization’s charitable work.

The Queen then locked a letter box shaped time capsule which will be reopened on the Institution's 200th anniversary.

RELATED: Happy 71st Anniversary, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip! See the Royal Couple Through the Years

Philip, 97, announced he was retiring from public life in May 2017, carrying out his final engagement in August of that year.

A short statement issued by Buckingham Palace read, “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen.”

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attend Royal Windsor Cup Antony Jones/Getty Images

Although he has handed off his royal duties, Prince Philip has joined his wife as special occasions, including the weddings of his grandchildren, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie, this year. In June, the royal returned to the spotlight to attend the Royal Windsor Cup polo match.

While Philip has missed a few royal events over the summer — most notably Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of the Queen’s birthday, and Royal Ascot — polo is his passion. He clearly wanted to support the Queen as she handed out prizes.