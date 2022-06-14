Queen Elizabeth Officially Becomes the World's Second-Longest Reigning Monarch

The 96-year-old monarch has about two years to go to claim the top spot

The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall,

The Queen, attends celebration marking her official birthday, during which she inspects troops from the Household Division as they march in Whitehall,

Queen Elizabeth has added another milestone to her record-breaking royal record.

As of Monday, the 96-year-old ruler is the second-longest reigning monarch in world history. Since her coronation on June 2, 1953, the Queen has served the U.K. and the Commonwealth for 70 years and 127 days. She rose to the new rank after surpassing King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand, who was crowned in 1946. He reigned for 70 years and 126 days, before his death in 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Six weeks ago, she ascended in the royal record books after passing Johann II of Liechtenstein, who ruled for 70 years and 91 days before he died in 2016.

The Queen now follows King Louis XIV of France, who ruled for 72 years and 110 days — the longest reign known for any world sovereign. The Sun King assumed the throne at age 4 in 1643 and ruled during the golden age of arts and culture in France.

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her historic Platinum Jubilee earlier this month with an epic four-day weekend of celebrations. Festivities included the traditional Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving and the Platinum Party at the Palace concert, and wrapped with the bang of the Platinum Jubilee pageant.

Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Louis XIV of France Credit: Patrick AVENTURIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty; DeAgostini/Getty

Releasing a heartfelt statement in honor of the occasion, the monarch thanked the public for their steadfast support.

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first," the Queen began. "But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee."

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," she continued.

Cecil Beaton - Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth in her coronation portrait by Cecil Beaton | Credit: Cecil Beaton/Victoria & Albert Museum

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come," Queen Elizabeth wrote. "I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."

Royal Family Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony on June 5. | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage