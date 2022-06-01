Queen Elizabeth Goes Crown-less (and Surprisingly Low Key!) in Historic Platinum Jubilee Portrait

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, the Queen said

Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently. Issue date: Wednesday June 1, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Jubilee Portrait

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with a brand new portrait!

The specially commissioned photograph of the Queen was released on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which kick off with Trooping the Colour on Thursday morning.

The portrait, which was shot by Ranald Mackechnie, was taken in the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle on May 25. Captured in the background are the Castle's Round Tower and the statue of King Charles II, which stands in the Quadrangle of the Castle.

Unlike past Jubilee portraits (she's had three!), the Queen is remarkably understated in a pale blue coatdress and her go-to pearls. Her engagement ring from Prince Philip is also prominently on display.

For her Silver Jubilee portrait, the Queen wore the Imperial State Crown. And for her Golden and Diamon Jubilees, she wore magnificent tiaras, her royal sash and medals. But for the portrait marking her record-breaking 70 years on the throne, the Queen, who is now a grandmother of eight and a great-grandmother of 12, opted for a more low-key look.

Along with the portrait, the monarch also issued a personal message ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Thank you to everyone who has been involved in convening communities, families, neighbours and friends to mark my Platinum Jubilee, in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth. I know that many happy memories will be created at these festive occasions," she said.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm," the Queen concluded, signing the message "Elizabeth R."

In this handout image released on February 6, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Queen Elizabeth's portrait released on February 6, 2022 to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee year | Credit: Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty

Over the decades, the Queen has sat for some of the biggest names in the art world — from Cecil Beaton to modern greats like Rankin and glossy magazine veteran Annie Leibovitz. Her stunning pose in the heather in Scotland, shot by Julian Calder, is another remarkable image.

Only a couple of weeks after acceding to the throne, Queen Elizabeth sat for landmark photographs by Dorothy Wilding that became the image of her on the U.K.'s stamps for decades.

The Platinum Jubilee portrait is the third official photo to be shared of the Queen in her historic 70th year on the throne. On Feb. 6 (the anniversary of the death of her father King George VI), a new photograph was released that showed her with her famous red box that contains some of her official papers.

queen elizabeth birthday portrait Queen Elizabeth | Credit: henry dallal photography

To celebrate her 96th birthday in April, a majestic shot of the Queen surrounded by her fell ponies was also released.