Queen Elizabeth Had 'No Fear of Death' and 'Hope in the Future,' Archbishop of Canterbury Says

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth died "peacefully" at Balmoral Castle at age 96

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on September 9, 2022 06:29 PM

Queen Elizabeth is being remembered by a leader in the Church of England.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today show Friday, one day Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen died "peacefully" at age 96. There, he spoke about what he took away from his meeting with the Queen in June.

"I came away thinking there is someone who has no fear of death, has hope in the future, knows the rock on which she stands and that gives her strength," Welby said, The Guardian reported.

"You felt that history was in front of you, but it was history with those piercingly blue eyes twinkling, that extraordinary smile and the relishing of a quick dry comment," the 66-year-old church leader added.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II receives the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle, where he presented her with a special 'Canterbury Cross' for her 'unstinting' service to the Church of England over seventy years and a citation for the Cross, which was presented as a framed piece of calligraphy on June 21, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty

Welby met with the monarch at Windsor Castle in late June to award her a special Canterbury Cross, commemorating her unwavering dedication to the Church of England in her Platinum Jubilee year.

Queen Elizabeth had faithfully served as the ceremonial head of the Church of England since 1952, a power vested in her upon accession of the crown. The position now passes to her eldest son and heir, King Charles III.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view during a service of prayer and reflection, following the passing of Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, at St Paul's Cathedral on September 9, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

On Friday evening, Welby participated in a service of prayer and reflection at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, held in the Queen's honor. A limited number of spaces were allotted to the public on a first come, first serve basis, and guests in attendance included the newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Later, Welby shared words of support for King Charles' first address as monarch, saluting the new sovereign.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: People stand next to a picture of the Queen after participating in a service of prayer and reflection, following the passing of Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, at St Paul's Cathedral on September 9, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Paul Childs - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Paul Childs - WPA Pool/Getty

"Thank you, Your Majesty, for these words of comfort and hope for us all, spoken amidst such profound sorrow," he tweeted of Charles' deeply personal speech.

"We hold you and your family in our prayers. May you know God's faithful love now and always."

