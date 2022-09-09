Queen Elizabeth Had 'No Fear of Death' and 'Hope in the Future,' Archbishop of Canterbury Says

Queen Elizabeth is being remembered by a leader in the Church of England.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today show Friday, one day Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen died "peacefully" at age 96. There, he spoke about what he took away from his meeting with the Queen in June.

"I came away thinking there is someone who has no fear of death, has hope in the future, knows the rock on which she stands and that gives her strength," Welby said, The Guardian reported.

"You felt that history was in front of you, but it was history with those piercingly blue eyes twinkling, that extraordinary smile and the relishing of a quick dry comment," the 66-year-old church leader added.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty

Welby met with the monarch at Windsor Castle in late June to award her a special Canterbury Cross, commemorating her unwavering dedication to the Church of England in her Platinum Jubilee year.

Queen Elizabeth had faithfully served as the ceremonial head of the Church of England since 1952, a power vested in her upon accession of the crown. The position now passes to her eldest son and heir, King Charles III.

Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

On Friday evening, Welby participated in a service of prayer and reflection at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, held in the Queen's honor. A limited number of spaces were allotted to the public on a first come, first serve basis, and guests in attendance included the newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Later, Welby shared words of support for King Charles' first address as monarch, saluting the new sovereign.

Paul Childs - WPA Pool/Getty

"Thank you, Your Majesty, for these words of comfort and hope for us all, spoken amidst such profound sorrow," he tweeted of Charles' deeply personal speech.

"We hold you and your family in our prayers. May you know God's faithful love now and always."