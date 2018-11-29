Queen Elizabeth Is the Definition of Regal in Brand New Portrait at Her Scotland Residence

Queen Elizabeth is the star of a new portrait on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The oil painting, by artist Nicky Philipps, shows the 92-year-old monarch standing tall in the ceremonial robes and collar of the Order of the Thistle, the highest order of chivalry in Scotland of which the Queen of Sovereign of the Order.

Queen Elizabeth wore the dark green robe – along with the feathered black velvet hat, which was not included in the art piece – for the annual Order of the Thistle service in July. (Her grandson Prince William and daughter Princess Anne also sported the traditional garb for the service in Edinburgh as two new knights were installed in St. Giles’s Cathedral in Edinburgh city center.)

Behind her in the portrait are cloudy grey skies and a view of Salisbury Crags, cliffs located in Holyrood Park near the palace, her official royal residence in Scotland.

The new painting, commissioned by The Royal Collection Trust to enhance the visitor experience at the palace, is on display in the Royal Dining Room alongside a portrait of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, created by Sir William Oliphant Hutchison in 1967. The royal family still uses the room for entertaining.

Philipps, who has painted the Queen before as well as Prince William and Prince Harry, said of painting the monarch, “It’s nerve-wracking, but it is enormous fun, and it’s a fantastic honor to be asked to do it.”

Last month, Queen Elizabeth unveiled a new portrait of herself while visiting the Royal Air Force Club for the organization’s 100th anniversary.

Painted by artist Ben Sullivan, the portrait features the Queen sitting in a drawing room in Windsor Castle, wearing a light blue dress and pearls, with her trusty black Launer London handbag sitting beside her on the floor.

Queen Elizabeth, who is hardly ever seen without her trusty bag, has reportedly owned more than 200 Launer handbags over the years. Her loyalty to the brand began in 1968, when designer Sam Launer sent her a bag.