Queen Elizabeth Shares Glimpse of New Photo with Her Great-Grandkids — and Hints at Her Sweet Tooth

Queen Elizabeth's latest family photo is on display.

The monarch, 95, met with outgoing Defence Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod as well as Major General Eldon Millar, who is taking over the position, on Wednesday. Their visit took place in the sitting room at Windsor Castle, also known as the Oak Room, which was decorated with mementos and photographs — including a never-before-seen snap that shows the Queen with some of her 12 great-grandchildren.

The framed photo shows Queen Elizabeth front and center on a couch surrounded by the youngest generation of royals. On her lap appears to be Zara and Mike Tindall's 10-month-old son Lucas, with his two sisters on either side of them, Mia and Lena, who sweetly holds her little brother's hand.

queen elizabeth Queen Elizabeth with her great-grandchildren | Credit: Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, 3-year-old Prince Louis, takes a seat on the couch, while brother Prince George, 8, and sister Princess Charlotte, 6, stand behind it. They're joined by Peter Phillip's two daughters — Savannah and Isla — as well as the Queen's granddaughter Lady Louise.

The new photo is believed to have been taken at Balmoral in Scotland over the summer. In October, Mike shared on his podcast that their family of five had been up to visit the Queen at her estate in the Scottish highlands.

"We went up to Scotland, so we've had a good family vacay through August, which was quite nice with the kids," he said.

The family portrait is displayed next to a similar snap showing Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth posing with seven of their great-grandchildren taken in 2018 by Kate, possibly on the same green couch at Balmoral. The royal family shared the photo in April to honor Prince Philip's dedication as a grandfather and great-grandfather following his death.

In the 2018 photo, Princess Charlotte holds the hand of little brother Prince Louis, who is held by the Queen. The shot also features Prince George, Mia, Lena, Savannah and Isla.

Queen Elizabeth II with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

The Oak Room also features statues of various animals (including some of the Queen's favorites: horses and dogs!), plants and a rotary dial phone.

But within reach of the Queen are also some sweet treats. There are several boxes of chocolates and mints — including Fortnum's Marc de Champagne Truffles, Bendick's Mint Collection and Fortnum & Mason's Milk & Dark Chocolate Selection Box — should the Queen or her guests need a nibble.