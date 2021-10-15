The new wax replication arrived in royal style — via a horse-drawn carriage! — at Madame Tussauds Blackpool

Queen Elizabeth Has a New Wax Figure — Can You Tell the Real Monarch from the Statue?

Will the real Queen Elizabeth please stand up?

Madame Tussauds Blackpool welcomed their new wax figure of the monarch, 95, in appropriate royal fashion, with the statue arriving at the wax museum on Thursday in a horse-drawn carriage complete with escorts on horseback.

"We are thrilled to have the brand-new figure of the Queen with us," general manager of Madame Tussauds Blackpool Stuart Jarman said. "She is an extremely popular attraction here and one that visitors, young and old, always want to see during their visit.

"We have never had a character make such a dramatic entrance, but if such an extravaganza was to happen for anyone, of course, it had to be for Her Majesty," Jarman added.

The new statue, with the Queen dressed in a light pink ensemble complete with a brooch and pearl jewels, replaced the figure created in 2012 to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

The figure took a team of 25 artists a total of 800 hours to complete, including 187 hours of inserting hair on her head.

The future Queen was only 2 years old when Madame Tussauds London created their first waxwork of her in 1928. Since then, 23 wax replicas of the monarch have been created throughout various stages of her life.

Visitors to Madame Tussauds Blackpool can pose for a photo with the faux Queen, who is stationed not far from wax figures of her grandson Prince William and granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

And of course, included in the Queen's display is a corgi statue, representing the pets the monarch is known for having close by throughout her life.

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock