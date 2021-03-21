Queen Elizabeth has owned corgis and dorgis (a cross with a dachshund) all her adult life

Queen Elizabeth Names New 2 Corgis After Her Late Uncle and One of Her Favorite Places: Report

Queen Elizabeth has decided on the names of her two new Corgis — and they both share special meanings to the monarch.

The Queen, 94, named the pups Fergus and Muick. Fergus, a dorgi (a cross with a dachshund), is named after her late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died during World War I in 1915, according to The Sun.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meanwhile, Muick, who was reportedly purchased for £2,650, is named after Loch Muick on the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland, where she and her family travel to often for picnics during their August and September breaks, The Sun reported.

News of the pets – first reported in The Sun earlier this month – came as the Queen's husband Prince Phillip was recovering from his heart operation at St. Bartholomew's hospital in London.

The Queen and her new dogs currently live on the grounds of Windsor Castle alongside a small, tight-knit number of staffers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen Walking Her Corgis In Windsor Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and her dogs | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Queen has owned corgis and dorgis (a cross with a dachshund) all her adult life, but was down to her last one, Candy, following the death of another dorgi, Vulcan, late last year.

It was thought that she didn't want to have any more dogs – in part because it risked her tripping over one of the pets and also because she didn't want to leave any young dogs behind.

For more on the Queen's love of corgis, get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

The Queen is well known for her love of corgis, but her last dog of that particular breed, Whisper, died in 2018. She had inherited Whisper in 2016 from Bill Fenwick, a former gamekeeper at Sandringham, after Fenwick's death. His late wife, Nancy, used to look after the dogs when the Queen was traveling.