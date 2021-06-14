Queen Elizabeth Receives a New Corgi Puppy After Tragic Death of Dog Fergus

The dog was given to her on what would have been her husband Prince Philip's 100th birthday, according to a report

Queen Elizabeth has a new puppy!

The news comes just a month after the death of Fergus, one of two new puppies given to her while Prince Philip was in the hospital earlier this year.

"It's all very sad," a royal insider previously told PEOPLE of the news of the pet's death.

Fergus was thought to have been a dorgi (a corgi crossed with a dachshund), and was named after the Queen's late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died during World War I in 1915. The other dog is named was Muick after a favorite spot near Balmoral Castle.

The Queen Walking Her Corgis In Windsor

Muick and the new puppy (whose name has not been reported) joined the Queen's dog Candy. She exercised them by walking on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she has been living alongside a small, tight-knit number of staffers during the coronavirus pandemic. And she was seen taking the dogs for strolls around Frogmore House in Windsor Castle in the immediate aftermath of Philip's death, at the age 99, and funeral in April.

Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis

The Queen has owned corgis and dorgis all her adult life, but was down to her last one following the death of Vulcan, another dorgi, late last year.