Queen Elizabeth Receives a New Corgi Puppy After Tragic Death of Dog Fergus
The dog was given to her on what would have been her husband Prince Philip's 100th birthday, according to a report
Queen Elizabeth has a new puppy!
The monarch, 95, was gifted a 6-week-old corgi from her son Prince Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, according to The Sun. She was reportedly given the pet on Thursday, what would have been her late husband Prince Philip's 100th birthday.
The news comes just a month after the death of Fergus, one of two new puppies given to her while Prince Philip was in the hospital earlier this year.
"It's all very sad," a royal insider previously told PEOPLE of the news of the pet's death.
Fergus was thought to have been a dorgi (a corgi crossed with a dachshund), and was named after the Queen's late uncle Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who died during World War I in 1915. The other dog is named was Muick after a favorite spot near Balmoral Castle.
Muick and the new puppy (whose name has not been reported) joined the Queen's dog Candy. She exercised them by walking on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she has been living alongside a small, tight-knit number of staffers during the coronavirus pandemic. And she was seen taking the dogs for strolls around Frogmore House in Windsor Castle in the immediate aftermath of Philip's death, at the age 99, and funeral in April.
The Queen has owned corgis and dorgis all her adult life, but was down to her last one following the death of Vulcan, another dorgi, late last year.
It was thought that she didn't want to have any more dogs - in part because it risked her tripping over one of the pets and also because she didn't want to leave any young dogs behind.