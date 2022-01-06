Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Coin Unveiled — and It Features Her Favorite Pastime!

A new coin depicts Queen Elizabeth on her trusty steed!

On Thursday, the Royal Mint unveiled a new 50p coin commemorating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Feb. 6, marking 70 years on the throne. In addition to featuring her insignia and the years of her reign, one coin features the monarch on horseback.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 95-year-old monarch is known for her love of horses, however, it was revealed that the Queen has not ridden since early September.

"She was in quite a bit of discomfort," a source told The Sun. "She adores riding and it has been part of her ritual for most of her life. She has been extremely disappointed not to go riding since the beginning of September."

Insiders added that the Queen hasn't hung up the sport for good, and she's determined to get back in the saddle after some rest.

"Designed by esteemed artists and made with original craftsmanship, Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee coins are enduring pieces of art that will be collected, cherished and passed down for generations," Clare Maclennan, divisional director of The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, said according to the BBC.

"The Queen's legacy on coins stretches the length of her momentous reign," said Royal Mint Museum historian Chris Barker. "Today's launch marks another significant milestone, and the Royal Mint plays a proud part in the nationwide celebrations."

The Queen was given her first horse (a Shetland pony) when she was just 4 years old. In addition to riding for fun, she would often be on horseback for events like Trooping the Colour — the public celebration of the monarch's birthday. The coin appears to depict the Queen on such an occasion, given the hat with a feather that can be seen.

queen elizabeth Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Getty

Queen Elizabeth's love of horseback riding has also been passed on to the next generations of royals as well. The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, became the first royal to compete in the Olympics when she rode in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Games in Montreal. Following in her footsteps, Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, competed in the 2012 Olympics and won a silver medal as a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team.

The Queen canceled her annual trip to Sandringham in December to celebrate Christmas with fellow members of the royal family amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the U.K. She was joined by her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for the holiday at Windsor Castle.