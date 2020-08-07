Which Royal Was Named One of British Vogue's 25 Women Shaping 2020?

For the third year running, British Vogue is praising 25 women who are shaping the year in their September issue

At 94, Queen Elizabeth is still one of the world's most influential women.

For the third year running, British Vogue is praising 25 women who are shaping the year in their September issue (last year, Meghan Markle memorably guest edited the magazine!). And while 2020 has been one of the most devastating years in recent memory due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Queen has been looked to for comfort by both the U.K. and the world.

"On 5 April, as the country grappled with fear and grief, Queen Elizabeth II made a television address to the nation, the fifth in her 68-year reign," Vogue wrote. "Her pitch-perfect message, ending with the promise 'We will meet again,' echoing the words of Vera Lynn, was watched by some 24 million people. Even in 2020 – a precarious year for the royal family in other ways – the Queen is still a source of unique solace and support to the public."

The Queen's televised speech — recorded at Windsor Castle with a sole camera operator in the room with the monarch — was one of just a handful of similar addresses to the nation and the wider world during her 68-year reign (though she does record a Christmas message every year). Her past televised messages during times of hardship occurred on the eve of the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997, upon the death of her mother the Queen Mother in 2002 and during the Gulf War in 1991.

"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different," Queen Elizabeth said in her speech. "This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us."

And Queen Elizabeth is in good company — also named on Vogue's list are Black Lives Matter activists Liza Bilal and Naomi Smith, actress Florence Pugh, singer Rihanna and Netflix's vice president of original series Anne Mensah.

Emily Maitlis — who interviewed the Queen's son Prince Andrew in November about his connections with Jeffrey Epstein, leading to him stepping back from public duties — also made the list for her "refreshingly frank, measured and human appraisals of the government."

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, 99, were quarantining at Windsor Castle from March until this week, when they headed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The monarch traditionally spends the summer months there.