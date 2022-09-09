15 Queen Elizabeth Movies and Shows to Stream

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, there are a handful of films and shows to watch that pay tribute to her legacy

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on September 9, 2022
queen elizabeth
Photo: Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, many are looking back on her legacy over the past 96 years.

While there are several different specials about the monarch airing on TV, there are numerous titles about her streaming online as well.

Netflix has the hit series The Crown, which documents her reign as portrayed by various different actresses, including Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and soon-to-be Imelda Staunton, while HBO Max has the 2006 biographical film The Queen, in which Helen Mirren plays the titular royal.

There are also several different documentaries about the Queen's life that detail everything from her close relationship with her sister Princess Margaret to her decades-long marriage to Prince Philip.

Take a look at all the titles about Queen Elizabeth streaming online ahead.

The Queen

THE QUEEN, Helen Mirren as <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, 2006.
Helen Mirren in The Queen (2006). Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

Starring Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth, the Oscar-winning film depicts the events following the death of Princess Diana and how the Queen dealt with the public scrutiny that followed.

Watch The Queen on HBO Max

Queen of the World

The HBO Max original shares a "unique look" at the Queen and how she passed on her legacy to the younger members of the royal family.

Watch Queen of the World on HBO Max

The Royal House of Windsor

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-charles/" data-inlink="true">Prince Charles</a>, Prince of Wales, <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

While not solely about Queen Elizabeth's life, the documentary does take an inside look at the British royals of the House of Windsor and their reign over the past 100 years.

Watch The Royal House of Windsor on Netflix

Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20

This recent special edition of 20/20 takes a look at Queen Elizabeth's life following her death.

Watch Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20 on Hulu

Queen Elizabeth II: The Legacy, The Life

In this ABC News special, the episode takes a look at the future of the royal family following the Queen's death.

Watch Queen Elizabeth II: The Legacy, The Life on Hulu

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">queen elizabeth</a>
Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty

The documentary reflects on Queen Elizabeth's historical achievements while also giving the world a glimpse of her personal life.

Watch Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part on Paramount+

The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II

Featuring rare archive footage, the documentary details Queen Elizabeth's life over the years, from the death of her father to the next generation of the royal family.

Watch The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II on Amazon Prime Video

The Story of Queen Elizabeth II

The documentary focuses on Queen Elizabeth's career as a royal and monarch through the years.

Watch The Story of Queen Elizabeth II on Amazon Prime Video

The Crown

Imelda Staunton as <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II in The Crown
Alex Bailey/Netflix

The Emmy-winning series, which premiered in 2016, follows Queen Elizabeth's reign over the years, starting with her early life and marriage to Prince Philip. The show is currently filming its sixth season but recently paused production following the death of the Queen.

Watch The Crown on Netflix

Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty

The documentary shows the sweet bond Queen Elizabeth shared with her sister Princess Margaret, who died in February 2002.

Watch Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty on Netflix

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen

Described as "the story of Queen Elizabeth II in her own words," the documentary includes unseen footage of the British royal family.

Watch Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen on BBC Select

Elizabeth I and II: The Golden Queens

The documentary details the similarities and differences between Queen Elizabeth I and Queen Elizabeth, who both became monarchs at the age of 25.

Watch Elizabeth I and II: The Golden Queens on BBC Select

Elizabeth and Philip: Love and Duty

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> Ii And The Duke Of Edinburgh On Their Coronation Day
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the day of the monarch's coronation in 1953. The Print Collector/Getty

Timed to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary, the documentary takes a look back at the royals' decades-long romance.

Watch Elizabeth and Philip: Love and Duty on BBC Select

My Years with the Queen

Lady Pamela Hicks, a childhood friend of Queen Elizabeth, speaks out about her close bond with the monarch and growing up with the royal family in this documentary.

Watch My Years with the Queen on BBC Select

Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute

Released in celebration of the Queen's 90th birthday, the 2016 television documentary features footage from the Queen's private archive of homemade films.

Watch Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute on PLEX

