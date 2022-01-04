"Whatever her private grief is, she wants to get on in as cheerful a way as possible," a close insider tells PEOPLE

Queen Elizabeth Mourns the Deaths of Two Ladies-in-Waiting Just Weeks Apart

Lady Diana Farnham (lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II) and Queen Elizabeth II attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph to commemorate ANZAC Day and the Centenary of the Gallipoli Campaign on April 25, 2015 in London, England.

Queen Elizabeth is saying another hard goodbye.

The 95-year-old monarch's longstanding lady-in-waiting Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham died at age 90 on December 29, according to The Telegraph. Lady Farnham served as the Queen's lady of the bedchamber for 34 years, and she rode alongside the Queen on the way to the Diamond Jubilee service in 2012 after Prince Philip was hospitalized.

"It is very sad for the Queen," a royal source told the outlet. "Everyone loved Lady Farnham, she was always so good-humored. She was also a very glamorous and attractive woman."

"She was always very generous to new people joining the household," the insider added.

Lady Farnham's death comes just weeks after another one of the Queen's ladies-in-waiting — Ann Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton — died on December 3. The Duchess of Grafton served as the monarch's Mistress of the Robes from 1967 until her death at age 101.

Queen Elizabeth II, followed by her Lady-in-Waiting, the Duchess of Grafton, arrive at the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament. Queen Elizabeth followed by her Lady-in-Waiting, the Duchess of Grafton, arrive at the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament | Credit: Pool Photograph/Corbis/Getty

"It has not been a good year for the Queen — losing her husband and then the Duchess of Grafton and now Lady Farnham," the source said. "They were dear friends who supported the Queen on official duties. Unfortunately, a sad consequence of living a long life is that you have to say goodbye to a lot of people you care about."

Despite her recent losses, the monarch has a close-knit crew of friends and loyal staffers that she can call on.

She has friends around for dinners and evening TV-watching. She is rarely alone, with loyal servants like personal aide Angela Kelly and longstanding footman Paul Whybrew on hand most days. Inside the so-called "bubble" at the castle, it is a happy place, sources say.

An insider told PEOPLE Royals: "Those who are in it cherish their place. They are a support for the Queen and someone that she can have a laugh with and with whom she can talk about the issues of the day."

Adds a close insider, "Whatever her private grief is, she wants to get on in as cheerful a way as possible."

The Queen Attending The Maundy Service At Chichester Cathedral. She Is Receiving Flowers During A Walkabout With Her Lady-in-waiting, The Duchess Of Grafton Standing Behind. Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Grafton | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

Queen Elizabeth's husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, died in April just weeks short of his 100th birthday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Philip's funeral was a scaled-down affair at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Queen memorably sat alone due to social distancing practices, wearing all black and a face mask during the service.

In addition, the Queen's close friend and longtime horse racing advisor Sir Michael Oswald died on April 20, the day of Prince Philip's funeral, and Lord Samuel Vestey, who shared the Queen's love of horses and served as her Master of the Horse from 1999 to 2018, died in February 2021.

Queen Elizabeth canceled her annual trip to Sandringham in December to celebrate Christmas with fellow members of the royal family amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the U.K. She was joined by her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for the holiday at Windsor Castle.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral Queen Elizabeth | Credit: PA

She remembered her husband Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99, in her Christmas Day broadcast.

"Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why," she said in her traditional holiday speech.