Queen Elizabeth Mourns Death of Close Friend — an Attendant from Her 1953 Coronation

Lady Moyra Campbell was one of the Queen's Coronation Maids of Honor at her historic 1953 ceremony

Queen Elizabeth is mourning the death of another close friend — Lady Moyra Campbell, one of the women who accompanied her as she made her solemn vows at her historic Coronation in 1953.

Lady Moyra died in Belfast on Sunday — the same day that the Queen was remembering fallen war heroes at the Remembrance Day service in London.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 90-year-old was a well-known charity fundraiser in Northern Ireland. In 2012, she put her own Norman Hartnell-designer gown she wore to the Queen's Coronation on display to raise money for children's charities, the Belfast Telegraph reports. She is survived by her husband Commander Peter Campbell and sons Rory and Michael.

She was one of a unique group of women who was an attendant at the Queen's Coronation. Another attendant, Lady Anne Glenconner (who was Lady Anne Coke at the Coronation), went on to become a close friend of the Queen's late sister Princess Margaret. The aristocratic socialite would serve as her lady-in-waiting and introduce Margaret to the island of Mustique, where they would party with celebrities.

Image zoom Lady Moyra Campbell | Credit: Shutterstock

Other maids of honor, who were drawn from the ranks of the aristocracy, were Lady Jane Rayne, who was then known as Lady Jane Vane-Tempest-Stewart; Lady Mary Baillie Hamilton; Lady Jane Heathcote-Drummond-Willoughby and Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill.

Image zoom The Queen and her Coronation maids | Credit: The Print Collector/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!