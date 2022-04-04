Untold Stories Behind Queen Elizabeth's Most Memorable Looks

Looking back at pictures of the Queen from the 1950s with the rose-tinted glasses of nostalgia though, she looks just as impeccably elegant as Norman Hartnell described, beginning to shape a look that was at once striking and sophisticated but still appropriate to her role. When Christian Dior showed a collection with skirts 40 cm/16 inches from the ground and tops without corsetry ahead of Elizabeth II's long-planned Commonwealth tour in 1953, the Daily Sketch newspaper declared that there would be "no Dior hemline rubbish for the Queen when she goes on her Commonwealth tour." Hartnell and [Hardy] Amies created between 100 and 150 outfits between them for the tour, which would see the Queen visit Bermuda, Jamaica, Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand, Australia, the Cocos Islands, Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), Aden (now part of Yemen), Uganda, Malta and Gibraltar. The reality of this tour was gruelling. Elizabeth and Philip left their small children at home for six months, and on the Australian leg of the journey, the party travelled an average of 370 km/230 miles each day. But the images that survive from the voyage look romantically glamorous; the beautifully dressed young queen and her handsome husband against all manner of exciting backdrops.