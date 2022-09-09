Queen Elizabeth's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks of All Time

Over her 70-year rule, Queen Elizabeth II gained the title of Britain's longest reigning monarch and had an undeniable worldwide influence. Her death on Sept. 8, 2022, may have marked the end of an era, but her legacy will span many lifetimes.

As is customary within the royal family, the Queen's fashion choices were often her way of communicating with the public and fellow diplomats. The monarch's longtime personal dresser and close assistant, Angela Kelly, explained why the Queen often opted for bold color schemes in her 2019 memoir, The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe.

"The Queen is conscious that she must be easily visible to as many people as possible when she is out and about, so I choose mainly striking colors that will be easily seen," Kelly wrote.

Her colorful frocks and matching hats became staples of the Queen's fashion, but in her early years of reign, she also experimented with daring silhouettes and — on rare occasions — even a pair of trousers here and there.

From her demure style as a young princess to the ornate ballgowns and velvet capes she wore as a monarch, keep reading for a look back at some of Queen Elizabeth's most iconic fashion moments.

Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle in England in June 1940

The young royal perched by a window in Windsor Castle in this portrait from 1940 when she was just 14 years old. She wore a patterned dress with a ruffled collar, her hair in a cropped style.

Queen Elizabeth poses for a portrait in 1943

Years before her reign as Queen would begin, Her Majesty, then Princess Elizabeth, was a member of the Girl Scouts. Here, she's pictured wearing her official uniform.

Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day in London in November 1947

Queen Elizabeth's wedding dress was designed by Norman Hartnell, who inspired Botticelli's famous painting Primavera. He evoked the coming of spring by adorning the gown with wheat and flowers in gold and silver thread. The intricate ivory silk dress also featured a 15-foot train embroidered in pearl, crystal and appliqué duchess satin. Her Majesty paired the gown with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara — the same one her granddaughter Princess Beatrice would later wear on her own wedding day.

Queen Elizabeth in Malta in November 1949

Queen Elizabeth, then still a Princess, is pictured with her husband, Prince Philip, in Malta, where he was stationed with the Royal Navy. The monarch wore a gray suit and pearl necklace.

Queen Elizabeth at a royal viewing of Because You're Mine in London in October 1952

Early on in her reign, the Queen made waves when she wore a black-and-white blazer-style dress at a royal viewing of the musical comedy Because You're Mine at the Empire Theatre in London. Magazines and newspapers quickly printed photos of Her Majesty in the Norman Hartnell gown, prompting manufacturers to produce replicas of the dress.

Queen Elizabeth on her coronation day in London in January 1953

For her coronation day, the Queen commissioned designer Norman Hartnell to create her memorable gown. The final design represented all of the territories over which the Queen would now reign, resulting in an intricate palette of greens, pinks and yellows consisting of silk threads, pearls, diamonds, amethysts, crystals and sequins. The entire process took nine weeks, six embroiderers and 3,000 hours to complete.

Queen Elizabeth in Australia in February 1954

Queen Elizabeth was the first monarch to pay an official visit to Australia in 1954 when she was 27 years old. While in Melbourne, she wore a stunning emerald green evening gown paired with a double-strand pearl necklace and white cap.

Queen Elizabeth in France in April 1957

During an official visit to France, the Queen attended a gala performance at the Paris Opera House wearing a gown by Norman Hartnell. According to British Vogue, the designer is said to have created the dress as a nod to France, with national flowers and bees, the emblem of Napoleon, embroidered on the skirt. The monarch also wore the Grand Duchess Vladimir tiara and Delhi Durbar necklace.

Queen Elizabeth with President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy in England in June 1961

At her famed meeting with President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth was as glamorous as ever in a royal blue tulle ballgown by Norman Hartnell. She was also decked out in diamond-and-sapphire jewelry, along with white gloves and a silver handbag.

Queen Elizabeth at the premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in London in October 1962

The Queen's embellished white taffeta gown by Norman Hartnell was first worn by the monarch at a state dinner in Rome in 1961. It would later be worn by Princess Beatrice, who altered the dress slightly for her July 2020 wedding.

Queen Elizabeth at Prince Charles' investiture ceremony in Wales in July 1969

Though the investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales was a momentous occasion, designer Norman Hartnell decided to go for a more subdued look for the Queen. He created a simple pale yellow shift dress and coat with a stand-up collar, while milliner Simone Mirman crafted a Tudor-style cap embellished with pearls and bugle beads.

Queen Elizabeth in London in January 1973

The Queen stepped out for a premiere in London's West End in 1973 and was the picture of glamour in a colorful embroidered gown. A fur stole, white gloves and a glittering diamond tiara finished off the regal look.

Queen Elizabeth in Balmoral, Scotland, in January 1974

Along with her corgis, the Queen arrived at Aberdeen Airport to start her holidays in Balmoral, Scotland, wearing a forest green suit, matching hat and pearl necklace.

Queen Elizabeth in New Zealand in February 1977

While visiting New Zealand in 1977, the Queen embraced a patterned look in a green-and-white floral dress with a complementing hat. She completed the ensemble with white accessories, including a belt, gloves, handbag and shoes.

Queen Elizabeth in New Zealand in February 1977

In Wellington, New Zealand, the Queen wore a lilac suit with a checked collar and turban-style hat.

Queen Elizabeth poses for her Silver Jubilee portrait in February 1977

In an official portrait to celebrate her 25-year anniversary as monarch, Queen Elizabeth wore an ornate white-and-gold gown and red fur-lined velvet cape. According to Historic Royal Palaces, the crown she wore was created for King George VI's coronation in 1937 and contains diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, pearls and rubies. The Queen also previously wore it for her own coronation.

Queen Elizabeth at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London in June 1977

Queen Elizabeth made quite the entrance at the 1977 Trooping the Colour ceremony on horseback, wearing the uniform of Colonel-in-Chief of the Scots Guards.

Queen Elizabeth in Zambia in January 1979

The Queen was rarely seen in trousers, but while on safari in Zambia with Prince Philip in 1979, she leaned into a more modern look in a beige pair of pants. A cream blouse with gold, crimson and blue patterns and a pair of sunglasses completed the casually chic outfit.

Queen Elizabeth in Saudi Arabia in March 1979

For her 1979 trip to the Middle East, designer Hardy Amies and milliner Frederick Fox created a series of modest looks for the Queen. Following the tour, the Queen's long dresses were shortened and worn again at the Royal Ascot.

Queen Elizabeth at The Windsor Horse Show in May 1981

The Queen wore a brown coat and patterned headscarf while attending the 1981 Windsor Horse Show, where she was also spotted taking some photographs of her own.

Queen Elizabeth at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding in London in July 1981

All eyes were on the bride during Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding, but the Queen still made her mark in a bright turquoise dress. She accessorized with a matching hat as well as a pearl necklace and white gloves.

Queen Elizabeth visits the Solomon Isles in October 1982

The Queen wore one of her most unique hats while visiting The Solomon Isles in 1982. The lavender feathered piece perfectly matched her polka dot dress, which she wore with white shoes and gloves.

Queen Elizabeth with President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in San Francisco in March 1983

For her meeting with President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in 1983, the Queen wore a floor-length gown with voluminous, tufted sleeves as well as white opera gloves and a sparkling tiara.

Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, England, in May 1988

The Queen looked relaxed in trousers, riding boots and a blazer at the 1988 Royal Windsor Horse Show. She also wore one of her beloved headscarves with green, red and white patterns.

Queen Elizabeth in Washington, D.C., in May 1991

During a visit to the United States in 1991, Queen Elizabeth accompanied President George H.W. Bush on a walk on the White House's South Lawn wearing a purple suit with a coordinating purple-and-white striped hat.

Queen Elizabeth in Blois, France, in June 1992

While on a visit to France in 1992, the Queen wore a bright pink coat with taupe accessories and a matching hat. The look was designed by fashion designer Ian Thomas.

Queen Elizabeth in Hungary in May 1993

During her official tour of Hungary in 1993, the Queen opted for a pink floor-length gown while attending a banquet with Prince Philip. She accessorized with a silver tiara, sparkling jewelry and white gloves.

Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Variety Performance in Birmingham, England, in November 1999

Dubbed the "Harlequin" dress, the multi-colored ensemble that the Queen wore to 1999's Royal Variety Performance in Birmingham went down in history as one of her most memorable. The gown, created by Karl-Ludwig Rehse, featured a gold chevron-striped skirt and was topped with a sequinned, diamond-patterned bodice.

Queen Elizabeth in Jamaica in February 2002

Queen Elizabeth brought out all the bright colors during her royal tour of Jamaica in 2002. This orange outfit was designed by Hardy Amies with a hat by milliner Frederick Fox. Her cream-colored handbag was by Launer.

Queen Elizabeth in Jamaica in February 2002

The Queen also toured Jamaica in a pink-and-purple floral ensemble which she accessorized with a pink hat and white handbag, gloves and shoes.

Queen Elizabeth at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in London in April 2011

For the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Queen chose a pale yellow dress created by her longtime dresser, Angela Kelly. Along with the primrose yellow number, the monarch wore a matching coat and flower-adorned hat. Later that year, Her Majesty repurposed the look to church in Australia — where yellow is the national color.

Queen Elizabeth in Dublin, Ireland, in May 2011

The Queen's 2011 visit to Ireland made her the first monarch to visit the country in a century. She arrived in a bright green jacket and hat, a symbolic shade that sent a message of peace following years of conflict between the two countries. According to The Irish Times, the Queen's outfit was designed by Stewart Parvin and her jade green hat was created by Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

Queen Elizabeth at Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall's wedding in Edinburg, Scotland, in July 2011

The Queen appeared at her granddaughter Zara Phillips' 2011 wedding in a bright coral coat over a floral dress. She also wore a matching hat with intricate ribbon and feather detail.

Queen Elizabeth at a Christmas Day church service in Sandringham, England, in December 2012

Seemingly full of holiday cheer, the Queen was spotted attending Christmas Day services at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Rather than a traditional green or red, the monarch opted for a deep teal coat with zig-zag detail along the buttons. To keep warm, she also wore a black fur scarf and gloves, which matched her black handbag.

Queen Elizabeth at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in Windsor in May 2018

Queen Elizabeth celebrated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in a lime green ensemble designed by Stewart Parvin. Her coat was an edge-to-edge design with a fastening in lime silk tweed, the same material with which Angela Kelly designed the Queen's matching hat.

Queen Elizabeth in Chester, England, in June 2018

The Queen chose lime green again for her first official engagement with Meghan Markle in her new role as the Duchess of Sussex, a lunch held at the Chester City council. She wore a brightly colored coat with a white floral dress underneath and a matching green hat.

Queen Elizabeth at Trooping the Colour in Windsor in June 2020

In 2020, the Queen attended her birthday ceremony at Windsor Castle in an eye-catching teal frock and hat.

Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London in October 2021

While attending a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in 2021, Queen Elizabeth wore a royal blue coat and coordinating hat with floral details.

Queen Elizabeth poses for her Platinum Jubilee portrait in Norfolk, England, in February 2022

To commemorate Accession Day, marking the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year, Queen Elizabeth was photographed in a pale green dress and pearl necklace.

Queen Elizabeth at the Platinum Jubilee in London in June 2022

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, the 70th anniversary of her reign, in June of 2022. Her Majesty wore a baby blue ensemble with white embroidered details along with a matching hat, pearl jewelry and a pair of sunglasses.