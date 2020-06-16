The festival of horse racing will go on without the usual crowds and royal carriage procession, led by the Queen

Queen Elizabeth Won't Attend Royal Ascot for the First Time in 68 Years — But She'll Watch on TV!

Queen Elizabeth is breaking a 68-year streak.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 94-year-old monarch will not attend the Royal Ascot for the first time in her 68-year reign. Instead, the festival of horse racing will go on without the usual crowds, royal carriage procession and trophy presentations — with the Queen watching on TV from Windsor Castle, where she has been isolating with husband Prince Philip, who recently turned 99, since March.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Queen continued her tradition of writing the introduction to the race cards, in which she praised everyone who made the races possible under unprecedented circumstances.

"I send my best wishes to the thousands of racing professionals and enthusiasts who will join me in celebrating this year's Royal Ascot," she said. "In these challenging times, we are once again delighted to welcome the best horses and jockeys from across the world and pay tribute to those who have helped make this race meeting possible."

"This year Ascot will feel different for many, as it is so often a chance for friends, families and colleagues to gather together and enjoy a shared passion," the Queen continued. "I am sure however, that with the valiant efforts of the organisers, owners, trainers and stable staff, it will remain one of Britain's finest sporting occasions and a highlight of the racing calendar."

The official Ascot website announced that the event, which is taking place June 16 to 20, would not be open to the public in April.

"For public health and safety reasons, we have reached the difficult but unavoidable conclusion that Royal Ascot 2020 will not be able to take place as an event open to the public,” the statement read. “This will of course be a great disappointment for everyone planning to attend."

Britain’s most iconic horse race event attracts the world’s finest racehorses to compete for millions in prize money — and the royal family takes center stage. The signature accessory of the Royal Ascot dress code: hats, which are on eye-catching display throughout the races.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands James Veysey/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince Harry, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Meghan Markle at Royal Ascot 2018 SplashNews.com

The carriage procession sees Queen Elizabeth and her guests make their entrance to Ascot in a number of Landau carriages every day at precisely 2 o'clock. The Queen’s carriage leads the procession, with others following behind. Only invited guests of the Queen are granted seats in the carriages.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William at Royal Ascot 2019 Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The Queen, who is passionate about horses, brings members of her family with her on each of the five days of the event.

Image zoom Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot 2019 James Veysey/Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Despite not being able to attend the races this year, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall still got all dressed up for the occasion. Ascot fans have been urged to share their best ensembles online in aid of Ascot’s #StyledWithThanks charity for frontline workers against the coronavirus.