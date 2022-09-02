Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Rarely Missed Event in Scotland for Reasons of Her 'Comfort'

Queen Elizabeth will miss a much-loved late summer outing in Scotland.

The monarch, 96, usually makes an outing to see Braemar's Highland Games, a short drive from her Balmoral Castle home, on the first Saturday of September. However, palace sources confirmed on Friday that she would not attend this weekend's event. Her son and heir, Prince Charles, 73, will be there as planned.

Royal sources say that the decision was made with the Queen's "comfort" in mind. She has been experiencing episodic mobility issues since last year, and that has meant her missing many key events.

Queen Elizabeth's attendance would mean a lot of sitting, in full view of the public, and that is likely to be a concern if she is experiencing some discomfort.

The Braemar Royal Highland Gathering features pipe bands, a tug-of-war, hill races and other shows of physical strength and athleticism. Most of the royals enjoy the spectacle, and Prince Charles is regularly photographed laughing at some of the results.

The Queen is a regular at the event, although she has missed it on a handful of occasions when it conflicted with other royal duties such as overseas tours.

The Queen has an important day ahead of her. She is expected to receive outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Balmoral Castle on Tuesday. A little later, she will receive the winner of the contest to replace him. That new prime minister, either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, will then be asked to form a government.

The Queen would usually carry out that most important function in her role as head of state in London, but the palace announced earlier this week that the politicians would travel to her in Scotland for their audiences.

The Queen hasn't been seen in public since she headed to Scotland in July. During her break in the highlands, she will welcome many visitors and family members. Kate Middleton and Prince William made their way to Balmoral along with their three children for a visit earlier this month.

Traditionally, she is seen arriving at the Highlands estate in a short ceremony, captured by photographers, with soldiers from a Scottish regiment as military pipers and well-wishers gather at the gates of her estate. This year, her arrival happened privately on the estate grounds.

Balmoral Castle. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty

At the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering on Saturday, Prince Charles will carry out a short engagement: officially opening the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway. The installation recognizes the Queen's service throughout her historic 70-year reign, which is being celebrated this year.