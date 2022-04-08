The Queen Drops Out of Annual Easter Tradition as Prince Charles and Camilla Step in for the First Time

The Royal Maundy Service will take place without the monarch this year, with Prince Charles handing out the Maundy money in his mother's place

The palace announced Friday that the monarch, 95, will miss the Royal Maundy Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 14. Taking place the Thursday ahead of Easter each year, the Queen distributes specially-minted coins known as Maundy money to recognize people over 70 years old for their service to their communities.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will attend in the Queen's place, with Charles distributing the Maundy money.

Although Queen Elizabeth has continued to undertake light duties and hold virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, her public outings have grown increasingly rare amid a number of health setbacks.

Last week, she did appear in-person at a Service of Thanksgiving honoring her husband Prince Philip nearly, one year after his death at age 99.

A royal source tells PEOPLE, "It is with regret that she isn't attending."

The source adds that the Queen couldn't commit to attending but knew the order of service was being printed and "was keen that the service was confirmed and all the recipients were aware so as to avoid any misunderstanding or overshadowing of the event on the day."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II distributes the Maundy money during the Royal Maundy Service at St George's Chapel Queen Elizabeth in 2019 | Credit: ARTHUR EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen first attended Royal Maundy as Princess Elizabeth in 1935. While she traditionally takes part in the event every year, she has missed the service before during her reign, twice following childbirth and twice because she was traveling to other parts of the Commonwealth.

This will be Prince Charles's first time filling in for the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service, but he has attended with the Queen twice before in 1962 and 1968. The Queen has also been accompanied by other members of the royal family on several occasions, including Prince Philip and granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

It will also be the first time Camilla has attended the service. Her appearance will be especially meaningful considering earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth announced her "sincere wish" for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne one day.

Queen Maundy Money Queen Elizabeth in 1980 | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Each recipient of Maundy money — one male and one female for every year the Queen has been alive — is given two small leather purses, one red and one white. The first contains a small amount of coinage which symbolizes the monarch's gift for food and clothing. The white purse contains Maundy coins up to the value of the Queen's age.

"It seems to have been the custom as early as the thirteenth century for members of the royal family to take part in Maundy ceremonies, to distribute money and gifts, and to recall Christ's simple act of humility by washing the feet of the poor," according to the Royal Mint.

Early in her reign, the Queen decided Maundy money should not just be distributed to the people of London, so she now traveled to various cathedrals or abbeys to give gifts to local people. The recipients were chosen in recognition of their service to the community. As of 2017, the Queen has visited every Anglican Cathedral in England for the Maundy Service.

Although the in-person ceremony was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth still distributed Maundy money by sending the gift along with a letter to each of the recipients.

"Each year, at the Royal Maundy Service, we have an opportunity to recognise, and give thanks for, work done by countless people for the wellbeing of their neighbours; work that has often been taken for granted or hidden," the Queen said in her letter.