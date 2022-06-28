The Queen, 96, traveled by royal train from Windsor to Edinburgh on Sunday amid her ongoing mobility issues

Queen Elizabeth Is All Smiles as She Gives Royal Wave at Military Parade in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth is back in royal action for the second time in two days.

On Tuesday, the Queen, 96, attended a military parade in the garden of Holyroodhouse, her royal residence in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade paid tribute to the Queen as head of the Armed Forces in Scotland and marked her Platinum Jubilee.

The ceremony — her second outing since arriving in Scotland on Sunday — began with a royal salute as the monarch made her entrance. Wearing a silk wool dress, coat and matching hat made by her personal dresser and close assistant Angela Kelly (in the appropriately-Scottish color of heather!), the Queen was all smiles during the parade, which included the presentation of the key for Edinburgh Castle.

Amid her ongoing mobility issues, the Queen also used her walking cane.

Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, Governor of Edinburgh Castle, received the key and presented it to the Queen alongside three cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force.

In keeping with tradition, he said: "We, the serving members of Your Majesty's Armed Forces, bound by our oath to You, your Heirs and Successors, offer for Your gracious acceptance the Key to Your Majesty's Royal Castle of Edinburgh.

The Queen replied: "I return this key to the safekeeping of My Governor of Edinburgh Castle, in gratitude for the symbolic Act of Loyalty of Our Armed Forces, confident of your faithful allegiance to your oath."

Major General Alastair Bruce is among Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aides. He holds many roles, including Governor of Edinburgh Castle. "It's the pinnacle of my career," Maj Gen Bruce told PEOPLE Royals of his role earlier this year.

Tuesday's ceremony marks the second public duty for the Queen this week. Members of the royal family are in Scotland this week for the annual Royal Week, which includes a series of ceremonies and outings.

On Monday, she was joined by her youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex for the welcome at the palace, called the Ceremony of the Keys.