Queen Elizabeth Thanks Fans for Historic Platinum Jubilee: 'My Heart Has Been with You All'
Queen Elizabeth has been thanked for her service during a historic 70-year reign, and now she's returning the sentiment.
The Queen, 96, issued a statement on Sunday following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event of a four-day celebration.
"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first," she said in the statement. "But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee."
The monarch continued, "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."
"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come," she said. "I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."
As part of the festivities' grand finale, Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance alongside her heirs on the Buckingham Palace balcony. She was joined by Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a special moment that represented the future of the monarchy.
The national anthem, "God Save the Queen," played as the family sang along. Red, white and blue fireworks went off as George looked up at his great-granny, and she looked back at him fondly.
While the Queen joined her family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday to celebrate Trooping the Colour, she has been unable to participate in all the events to mark her 70 years on the throne due to mobility issues.
During a reception held at Guildhall by the former Lord Mayor on Friday, Kate Middleton told an attendee that the Queen was "fine" after a long day of Trooping the Colour.
"Yes, she [the Queen] was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday," the Duchess of Cambridge said, according to PA, adding that the monarch "had had a lovely, lovely time."
Although Queen Elizabeth did not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday, she watched the horse race on TV. And on Saturday night, the Queen did not appear in person at the Platinum Party at the Palace, but she did kick off the event with a pre-recorded skit featuring none other than Paddington Bear!