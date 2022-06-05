"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow," the Queen, 96, said after the grand finale of the celebrations on Sunday

Queen Elizabeth Thanks Fans for Historic Platinum Jubilee: 'My Heart Has Been with You All'

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady/AP/Shutterstock (12973323x) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II appears on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne Platinum Jubilee, London, United Kingdom - 05 Jun 2022

Queen Elizabeth has been thanked for her service during a historic 70-year reign, and now she's returning the sentiment.

The Queen, 96, issued a statement on Sunday following the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event of a four-day celebration.

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first," she said in the statement. "But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee."

The monarch continued, "While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family."

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come," she said. "I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."

Queen Elizabeth Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis | Credit: Alberto Pezzali/AP/Shutterstock

The national anthem, "God Save the Queen," played as the family sang along. Red, white and blue fireworks went off as George looked up at his great-granny, and she looked back at him fondly.

While the Queen joined her family members on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday to celebrate Trooping the Colour, she has been unable to participate in all the events to mark her 70 years on the throne due to mobility issues.

During a reception held at Guildhall by the former Lord Mayor on Friday, Kate Middleton told an attendee that the Queen was "fine" after a long day of Trooping the Colour.

"Yes, she [the Queen] was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday," the Duchess of Cambridge said, according to PA, adding that the monarch "had had a lovely, lovely time."

The crowd watching a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace, London on day three of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth appears in a skit with Paddington Bear. | Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty