Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Will Have a Sleepover Aboard the Royal Train for First Outing Together

When Meghan Markle heads out on her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth next week, they’ll likely be embarking on an overnight trip on the royal train.

The train was designed in 1842 during Queen Victoria’s reign, so that it could serve as a home for the royal family when they were away on official business. Today, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall all have access to the nine-coach train, through it’s Prince Charles who uses it the most.

The Queen, 92, will take advantage of it when she and Duchess Meghan, 36, depart on June 14 for Cheshire, which is approximately 165 miles northwest of London.

Queen Elizabeth has her own saloon that includes a bedroom, a bathroom and a sitting room. The bathroom contains a full size tub for the matriarch’s morning bath, and per Royal Central, operators are sure to slow down around 7:30 a.m. to make sure the water doesn’t splash everywhere during her soak.

Prince Philip, 96, has a saloon similar to the Queen’s, though his also boasts a fully electric kitchen. Meals on board the royal train are prepared in the same quality as those made at the royal residences.

While in Chester, Duchess Meghan and Queen Elizabeth will officially unveil a new bridge in Widnes, Cheshire, and open the Storyhouse Theatre before having lunch at Chester’s Town Hall.

“This is happening at triple speed,” Ingrid Seward, author of the royal biography My Husband & I, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue of the Queen taking Meghan on a trip. “She has jumped in straightaway.”

Robert Lacey, historical consultant for The Crown, calls the outing “a really positive sign of favor, encouragement and endorsement by the Queen.”