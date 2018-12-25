Queen Elizabeth Gives Sweet Nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby in Christmas Broadcast

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating the season with her growing royal family!

In her annual Christmas broadcast on Tuesday, the monarch, 92, referenced her “busy year,” which saw her grandson Prince Harry tie the knot with Meghan Markle, and her granddaughter Princess Eugenie’s nuptials to Jack Brooksbank.

She also welcomed the addition of two great-grandchildren — Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child, Prince Louis, and Zara and Mike Tindall’s second daughter, Lena. Her newest grandchild will be born in the spring when Meghan and Harry welcome their first child.

“It’s been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies – and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied,” the Queen said in her annual speech.

“We have had other celebrations too, including the 70th birthday of the Prince of Wales,” she said, referencing son Prince Charles’ milestone birthday last month.

Wearing an ivory silk cocktail dress by Angela Kelly, the longest-reigning British monarch in history notes that “through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance.”

The Queen also emphasized the impact of kindness in her address. “Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding,” she proclaimed.