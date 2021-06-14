Every Must-See Photo of President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden Meeting Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle
The President and First Lady met with the Queen over the weekend while in the U.K. for the G-7 Summit
Queen Elizabeth greets President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, along with the other leaders of the G-7 Summit, at a reception on June 11 at the Eden Project in South West England.
For the first time in nearly two years, G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States met over the weekend for three-day talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
The Queen is seen front and center at an evening reception for the G-7 summit on June 11, along with (left) Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Council Charles Michel and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Following the G-7 summit, the Queen hosted the Bidens at Windsor Castle on June 13. President Biden is the 13th sitting president to meet with the Queen during her reign, and the fifth President she's hosted at Windsor. The visit was also among her first public engagements since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April at age 99.
The Bidens were welcomed at the dais in the Quadrangle of the castle, and a Guard of Honor formed of the Queen's Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards gave the First Couple a royal salute.
The Queen wore a pink floral print dress by Stewart Parvin and a matching hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan for the historic meeting.
President Biden held the Queen's arm as they made their way inside for afternoon tea inside the 1,000-year-old castle.
The Bidens and the Queen stopped to pose in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle before tea.
The Queen most recently hosted former President Donald Trump and his family at Buckingham Palace in 2019, and also welcomed former President Barack Obama to Windsor in 2016.
During their meeting, the president and Queen discussed world leaders Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, as well as life in the White House compared to Windsor.
"I said ... we could fit the White House in the courtyard," the President joked of the castle, adding that he extended an invite to the White House to the Queen.
Following Sunday's visit with the Queen, President Biden flew to Brussels for the 31st Summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on June 14, where he's set to recommit to the Transatlantic Alliance.