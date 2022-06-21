The Queen was without a walking cane, which she has been using in recent months due to her ongoing mobility issues

Queen Elizabeth Pictured with Archbishop of Canterbury After Missing Royal Ascot for the First Time

Queen Elizabeth held her first in-person audience since missing one of her favorite royal events for the first time.

After not attending Royal Ascot last week, marking the first time in her reign that she has missed the annual horse racing event, the 96-year-old monarch received Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Windsor Castle.

The Archbishop of Canterbury presented the Queen with a special Canterbury Cross for her "unstinting" service to the Church of England for over 70 years and a citation for the Cross, which was presented as a framed piece of calligraphy.

For the appearance, Queen Elizabeth wore a floral print dress and glasses along with a pearl necklace and matching earrings. She went without a walking cane, which she has been using frequently to help with her ongoing mobility issues.

The Queen has even complained about mobility problems, joking during an in-person meeting: "Well, as you can see, I can't move!"

Queen Elizabeth has kept a low profile in recent weeks following her Platinum Jubilee celebrations early this month. Although she appeared at Trooping the Colour, the lighting of the Platinum Jubilee beacons and after the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the monarch skipped a number of events over the weekend.

"She [the Queen] was fine, it was just very tiring yesterday," Kate said following Trooping the Colour, according to PA, adding that the monarch "had had a lovely, lovely time."

The Archbishop of Canterbury missed out on the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after announcing that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Although Queen Elizabeth missed Royal Ascot, she watched the horse races on TV from Windsor Castle. Meanwhile, many of her family members attended the event throughout the week, participating in the horse-drawn carriage procession that kicks off each race day.