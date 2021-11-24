It's the latest sign that the Queen is on the mend following her October 20th hospitalization

Queen Elizabeth Is Up and About for a Meeting at Windsor Castle After Great-Grandsons' Baptism

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II receives the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey during an audience in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, Berkshire on November 24, 2021. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth is staying busy despite her recent health scares.

The 95-year-old monarch welcomed Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. The Queen, who wore a green patterned dress, black shoes and her two-strand pearl necklace for the occasion, shook hands and spoke with Bailey during their visit. She was surrounded by family photos displayed in the background (including grandson Prince William and Kate Middleton's sweet engagement portrait).

It's the latest sign that the Queen is on the mend following her October 20th hospitalization. After being told to rest by doctors, she canceled several engagements, including a last-minute decision to not appear at the Remembrance Day event due to a sprained back earlier this month.

In addition to using a walking cane to get around at events last month, the Queen has also reportedly been advised to give up horse riding and martinis.

In addition to having her first in-person engagement following the hospitalization last week — an audience with General Sir Nick Carter at Windsor Castle — the Queen was able to attend the joint christening for two of her great-grandsons over the weekend.

Queen Elizabeth was photographed riding in a car to the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's 9-month-old son, August, and Zara and Mike Tindall's 8-month-old son, Lucas, were baptized.

The Queen's outing at the baptism came about a day after the monarch marked her 74th anniversary with her late husband Prince Philip, her first without him following his death at age 99 in April. Both August and Lucas are partly named after Philip — it is a middle name for each of the boys.

When asked how the Queen was doing, Charles replied quietly that she was "alright."