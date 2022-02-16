Queen Elizabeth Goes Maskless for In-Person Meeting Following COVID Scare with Prince Charles

The monarch, 95, was being monitored last week after meeting with her son Prince Charles two days prior to his coronavirus diagnosis

Although Queen Elizabeth was being monitored last week after she met with son Prince Charles just two days before he tested positive for COVID-19, she's now back to in-person meetings.

The monarch, 95, met with outgoing Defence Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod as well as Major General Eldon Millar, who is taking over the position, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The Queen used a walking cane, as she has during a number of appearances since October.

Queen Elizabeth also went without a mask for the meeting. People in Northern Ireland and England are no longer legally required to wear masks in most public spaces, although face coverings are still required in certain settings — such as in hospitals and on public transportation.

Queen Elizabeth II with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Days after Prince Charles (who first tested positive for the viral disease at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020) went into self-isolation, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, also tested positive for coronavirus. Clarence House added that Camilla is triple vaccinated.

The Queen was seen for the first time since the COVID scare when she conducted two virtual audiences from Windsor on Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth returned to Windsor Castle, where she has spent most of her time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, earlier this month after observing Accession Day at Sandringham.

According to the palace, the Queen would be "be resuming her normal duties of audiences, credentials and privy council meetings continuing to mix both virtual and in person events."