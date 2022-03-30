The Queen Mother quietly passed away with her daughter, the Queen, by her side

Queen Elizabeth Marks the 20th Anniversary of the Death of Her Mother with Special Tribute

One day after Queen Elizabeth honored her beloved late husband Prince Philip at a poignant memorial service at Westminster Abbey, she's now marking another somber day.

On March 30, 2002, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother — the mother of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret — died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 101. The Queen, who shared a very close relationship with her mother, honored her with a special tribute on Wednesday.

"Today marks 20 years since the death of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother," a statement read on the Queen's official Royal Family Twitter account.

"Her Majesty inspired great affection from the public, which her daughter The Queen spoke of as, 'the special place she occupied in the hearts of so many.' "

The post went on to detail the remarkable life of the Queen Mother.

Born on 4 August 1900, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon married the Duke of York in 1923. In 1936 they became King and Queen Consort and were crowned in Westminster Abbey at a coronation attended by their daughters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret.

Her life spanned an entire century of history and change. She refused to leave London during WWII, famously saying, "I won't leave the King. And the King will never leave." They stayed and visited bomb-damaged areas during the Blitz.

Following the death of King George VI in 1952 and Queen Elizabeth's accession to the throne, the Queen Mother supported her daughter's work in addition to her own public duties.

queen elizabeth, queen mother Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret | Credit: Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images

She was also Patron or President of over 350 organizations and completed more than 40 overseas tours and visits as Queen Mother.

On the day of her death, Buckingham Palace announced the news in a statement.

"The Queen, with the greatest sadness, has asked for the following announcement to be made immediately: her beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth, died peacefully in her sleep this afternoon at Royal Lodge, Windsor. Members of the royal family have been informed."

Becoming increasingly frail after developing a cough and infection over the Christmas period, she quietly passed away with her daughter, the Queen, by her side.