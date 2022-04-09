Queen Elizabeth Shares Emotional Tribute on First Anniversary of Husband Prince Philip's Death

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured 1/6/2020 in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth and the royal family are marking the first anniversary of Prince Philip's death with a poignant tribute.

April 9 marks one year since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at age 99 from old age. Philip, who the Queen once called her "strength and stay," died "peacefully" at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced at the time. The monarch, who will turn 96 this month, and the rest of the family are spending the day privately, PEOPLE understands.

On Saturday morning, the Queen took to her official social media account to share a moving poem written by the U.K.'s Poet Laureate Simon Armitage alongside a video montage that features special moments of Philip's life and their life together, including their royal wedding day and the arrival of their four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death," read a message added to the post, which was also shared by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The poem, entitled "The Patriarchs – An Elegy," begins: "The weather in the window this morning is snow, unseasonal singular flakes, a slow winter's final shiver. On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation - that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle, who came ashore in orange-crate coracles, fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes

"Husbands to duty, they unrolled their plans across billiard tables and vehicle bonnets, regrouped at breakfast. What their secrets were was everyone's guess and nobody's business. Great-grandfathers from birth, in time they became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls.

"Like evidence of early man their boot-prints stand in the hardened earth of rose-beds and borders. They were sons of a zodiac out of sync with the solar year, but turned their minds to the day's big science and heavy questions.

"To study their hands at rest was to picture maps showing hachured valleys and indigo streams, schemes of old campaigns and reconnaissance missions. Last of the great avuncular magicians they kept their best tricks for the grand finale: Disproving Immortality and Disappearing Entirely.

"The major oaks in the wood start tuning up and skies to come will deliver their tributes. But for now, a cold April's closing moments parachute slowly home, so by mid-afternoon snow is recast as seed heads and thistledown."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, arrive at the opening of the Royal Ascot, on June 19, 1956. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1956 | Credit: INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty

Eight days after Philip's death, a funeral was held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 17 with attendance limited to just 30 family members and close friends due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees included Prince Philip's wife of 73 years (who sat alone due to social distancing precautions, resulting in a heartbreaking image), their four children, eight grandchildren and some of their spouses.

A larger memorial service was held last week at Westminster Abbey, providing an opportunity for representatives of the many charities and organizations that Prince Philip worked with to pay tribute to him. In addition, some of his great-grandchildren — including Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6 — were in attendance.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images

