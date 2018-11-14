Queen Elizabeth Gives Rare Emotional Speech at Son Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Party

Prince Charles celebrated his 70th birthday in style, complete with a toast from mum!

Queen Elizabeth made a sweet speech praising her eldest child and heir to the throne at a Buckingham Palace birthday bash on Wednesday, noting that she was honored to be there to experience the milestone.

“It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday,” the 92-year-old monarch began. “It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like — to use an analogy I am certain will find favor — planting a tree and being able to watch it grow.”

She continued, “My mother saw me turn 70, of course. And she was heard to observe that 70 is exactly the age when the number of candles on your cake finally exceeds the amount of breath you have to blow them out.”

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in 1952 Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Getty Images

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth in a portrait for her 90th birthday Nick Knight

The Queen went on to praise Charles’ dedication to saving the environment and raising a family.

“Over his 70 years, Philip and I have seen Charles become a champion of conservation and the arts, a great charitable leader — a dedicated and respected heir to the throne to stand comparison with any in history — and a wonderful father,” the monarch said. “Most of all, sustained by his wife Camilla, he is his own man, passionate and creative.”

“So this toast is to wish a happy birthday to my son, in every respect a duchy original,” Queen Elizabeth concluded, jokingly referring to the company which her son set up in 1990 to sell organic food products. “To you Charles. To the Prince of Wales.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Paul Grover/REX/Shutterstock

Prince William and Kate Middleton Paul Grover/REX/Shutterstock

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday celebration in style.

After spending all day in Yorkshire on official royal duty, Will and Kate made a glamorous entrance to the bash. Kate was spotted wearing a one-shoulder ruffled pink gown with a show-stopping updo that showed off her glittering diamond drop earrings surrounded by a pear-shaped stone.

Meghan and Harry pulled up to the palace in a separate car. The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child in the spring, also sported a classic updo and diamond drop earrings that she previously wore in Fiji during the couple’s royal tour last month.

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and other European royals were also in attendance for the exciting occasion.