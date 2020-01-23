Queen Elizabeth Makes Last-Minute Cancellation on Tea Time with Local Women Due to a Cold

Queen Elizabeth Karwai Tang/WireImage

Queen Elizabeth is battling a winter cold.

The 93-year-old monarch was set to step out on Thursday for her annual tea time with the local Women’s Institute, which is near her Sandringham estate in Norfolk. However, a slight cold forced the Queen to make a last-minute cancellation on her visit, a royal source tells PEOPLE.

Queen Elizabeth has attended the meeting, where the women listen to talks on history and swap tips on crafts and baking, for many years, making it a fixture in her annual winter break away from London.

This year’s countryside escape was interrupted by grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s shocking announcement that they intended to step back as senior members of the royal family. The Queen called Prince Harry along with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William to an emergency meeting at Sandringham to discuss the matter.

Last week, the family cemented an agreement giving the couple a way forward. Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, would lose their “Royal Highness” titles, repay renovation costs to their Frogmore Cottage home and split their time between North America and the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth isn’t the only member of the royal family fighting an illness in recent weeks. Her husband, Prince Philip, was hospitalized in London ahead of Christmas to undergo precautionary treatment for a “pre-existing condition.”

After spending four nights at the hospital, the 98-year-old retired royal took a helicopter to Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, to join the family for the holidays.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his Doctor and is now back at Sandringham,” the palace said in a statement. “His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.”