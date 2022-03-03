Queen Elizabeth Makes 'Generous' Donation to Aid Ukrainians Amid Russia's Invasion

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the British royal family earlier this week for their support

Queen Elizabeth is showing her support for Ukraine.

The Disasters Emergency Committee shared in a tweet Thursday that the monarch, 95, made a donation to their Ukraine appeal amid Russia's invasion of the country.

"Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," the organization said.

Queen Elizabeth is the latest member of the royal family to share her concern for Ukrainians. On Wednesday, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall had an emotional meeting with Ukrainians in London.

Camilla appeared tearful during the visit but comforted the wife of Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.K. Vadym Prystaiko, hugging her and telling her, "We are praying for you."

In an impromptu speech, Prince Charles said, "I must say, my wife and I have been deeply moved by everything we've heard today during our visit and above all by the extraordinary bravery, generosity and fortitude of the Ukrainian community in the face of such truly terrible aggression."

"Our thoughts and prayers, however inadequate they may be, are with all of you at this most difficult time," he added.

Prince Charles previously denounced Russia's attack on Ukraine Tuesday in a speech during a visit in Southend-on-Sea, England, for its City Day.

Prince Charles Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall | Credit: Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple began. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement of their own on Feb. 24.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," a statement posted to their Archewell Foundation website.

On Tuesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Britain's royal family for voicing their support for the country.

Zelenskyy tweeted that he and his wife, Olena, "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."

"Good will triumph," he added.