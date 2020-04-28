Queen Elizabeth Makes Surprise Call to New Zealand Prime Minister amid Coronavirus Crisis

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern in April 2018 Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

It's just a normal phone call — from one inspiring female leader to another!

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Instagram that she had an unexpected phone call with Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday.

"A few days ago we got a wee note to say that the Queen wanted to catch up and see how everyone in New Zealand was getting on in the midst of COVID-19," Ardern captioned a shot of her in mid-conversation with the monarch. "It was such a treat to speak with Her Majesty tonight. Her affection for New Zealand, her interest in what’s happening here and her memory of places and events that are special to us never ceases to amaze me."

New Zealand is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations, 54 countries across all continents of which Queen Elizabeth is the head. After almost five weeks of strict lockdown measures, New Zealand has made great strides in eliminating the coronavirus. On Monday, the country reported just one new case.

The monarch is staying at Windsor Castle, where she is isolating alongside her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip amid the coronavirus outbreak, but she's continued her royal work. On April 5, she made a rare televised address amid the pandemic, expressing her gratitude for the efforts people are taking to stop the spread of the virus and acknowledged the severe challenges being faced by families across the world.

And before U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized for COVID-19, the Queen continued her weekly meetings with him via telephone. She even shared a photo of one of their calls, providing a glimpse of her home office — and old-school phone.

While the Queen and Prince Philip are isolating away from their children and grandchildren, they’ve been staying in touch via video calls.

"We've been talking to all the family online. And it’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other," Prince William told the BBC.