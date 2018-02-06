Queen Elizabeth Has Been Traveling With This Luggage Since Her Honeymoon in 1947

It seems that when Queen Elizabeth likes a brand, she fully commits to it. The Queen relies on one shade of Essie polish for her nails. She’s incredibly loyal to Launer’s top-handle handbags (she reportedly owns more than 200 of them). And she has also supposedly traveled with the same luggage since her honeymoon with Prince Philip in 1947.

For the newlyweds’ trip to Broadlands in Hampshire, England and Birkhall estate in Scotland, Queen Elizabeth — Princess Elizabeth at the time — purchased a set of Globe-Trotter’s luggage. According to the luxury travel brand’s site, she continues to use her cases to this day to store her impeccably coordinated suits while traveling.

Globe-Trotter is known for its classic leather travel cases, all of which are handcrafted by artisans in England using techniques and machinery that date back to the Victorian Era.

In addition to Queen Elizabeth, the British brand has quite an impressive list of historical — and fictional — clientele, from Sir Winston Churchill circa 1924 to James Bond in the 2015 film, Spectre. It’s recently been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Duchess Kate, also own Globe-Trotter luggage from a recent collaboration with the Goring Hotel. The stylish cream-colored case was spotted as it was carried across the tarmac during their five-day tour across Canada with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in July of 2017.

Like many luxury luggage brands, Globe-Trotter’s trolley cases are designed to last and be passed through generations. With the amount The Queen has traveled over the past 70 years, however, her suitcases — pictured above with yellow tags that read, “The Queen” — may have been updated in the last couple of decades to a newer Globe-Trotter collection.

The suitcase The Queen purchased in 1947 likely would have been from Globe-Trotter’s Original collection, which was designed in 1897. Presently, there’s a continuation of the brand’s first model with the traditional vulcanized fiber corner caps available in brown, navy, and red.

Looking to get royal luggage style for yourself? You can shop Queen Elizabeth’s suitcase and a few similar picks at varying price points below. Just don’t forget your bright yellow luggage tags.

A version of this article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com