Queen Elizabeth's Lifelong Friend Says 'The Crown' Is 'Complete Fantasy': 'It Just Makes Me So Angry'

"I don't watch The Crown now because it just makes me so angry," Lady Anne Glenconner told BBC Woman's Hour on Thursday

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 10:50 AM
Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Season 5 Credit: Netflix
The Crown. Photo: Netflix

Queen Elizabeth's lifelong friend is unhappy with The Crown.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour on Thursday, Lady Anne Glenconner, who was a maid of honor at the late Queen's June 1953 coronation, described the hit Netflix drama as "complete fantasy."

"[It's] so unfair on members of the Royal Family," added Lady Glenconner, who served as Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting for more than three decades.

"The trouble is that people, especially in America, believe it completely," she added. "It's so irritating. I don't watch The Crown now because it just makes me so angry."

Glenconner, 90, was particularly scathing about a scene involving the 1937 death of Prince Philip's sister, Princess Cecile of Greece, in a plane crash.

The tragic event featured in season 2 of The Crown and portrayed the late Duke of Edinburgh as urging his sister to board the doomed flight — something Glenconner called "completely untrue."

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock (10482741l) Lady Anne Glenconner 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 22 Nov 2019 LADY GLENCONNER: MY LIFE AS LADY-IN-WAITING TO PRINCESS MARGARET The Royal Family is all anyone is talking about right now. We’ve had Princes at war, Christmas cancellations, and Prince Andrew stepping down from Royal duties. On top of all that, on Sunday Netflix series The Crown returned for its third series - giving us another insight into the lives of the Royal family. But what really goes on behind-the-scenes at the Palace? Well, someone who knows better than anyone is Lady Anne Glenconner. She served as Princess Margaret’s lady-in-waiting for three decades, and is now sharing her extraordinary stories in her new memoir. She’s here today to tell us about the glamorous party lifestyle, reveal what really happens on a Royal tour, and why she’s determined to prove that Princess Margaret wasn’t the diva many think she was.
Lady Anne Glenconner. Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

"And I think to say something like that about people is terribly hurting," she added. "Nobody wants to have their relations trashed like that."

Elsewhere, Glenconner criticized The Crown for showing Princess Margaret creating rude rhymes with U.S. President Lyndon B Johnson, and debating the qualities of various eligible men.

"I mean, of course that never happened," she told the BBC.

Glenconner also had stern words for Helena Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret in two seasons of The Crown and even visited Glenconner for advice on how to capture her character.

"She came for about two hours. I told her how Princess Margaret smoked, how she walked," said Glenconner.

70206278.ARW Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales Season 5 The Crown Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown. Keith Bernstein/Netflix

"I saw Helena after she'd been in The Crown and she said, 'What did you think?' And I said, 'Well, rather disappointed.' And she said, 'I know. But the thing is, I'm an actress, and I have to do what's written for me.'"

Glenconner's comments follow those of high-profile figures including Dame Judi Dench, who penned an open letter to The Times in October making the case that Netflix would be "cruelly unjust" not to preface each episode with a statement pointing out that the program is a work of historical fiction.

The Crown Season 5 Lesley Manville and Timothy Dalton CR: Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret in The Crown. Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Netflix has since promoted The Crown as a "fictional dramatization" and included a disclaimer stating that the show is "Inspired by real events."

It adds that The Crown "tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."

The latest season of the royal drama hit the streamer on Nov. 9 and spotlights the turbulent dissolution of Princess Diana and Prince Charles's marriage, the escalation of his relationship with the future Queen Camilla, the 1992 fire at Windsor Castle and Diana's 1995 BBC Panorama interview.

