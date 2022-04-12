Queen Elizabeth's Life in Lockdown to Be Revealed in Trusted Aide's Book (Including Who Cut Her Hair!)

Angela Kelly, the Queen's personal stylist and dressmaker, has updated her bestselling book with personal new details in honor of the Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth is allowing personal details of her life in lockdown amid the pandemic to come to light — including who was entrusted to cut and style her hair!

One of the monarch's most trusted aides, Angela Kelly, is updating her bestselling book about dressing the Queen to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic. In the book, which is being updated in honor of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Kelly reveals that it fell to her to cut Her Majesty's hair when the Queen's support staff was scaled back to a small "bubble" of aides and servants.

In the new version of her 2019 book, The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, Kelly will also write about the funeral of Prince Philip, following his death last April.

According to publishers HarperCollins, the additional chapter will also capture the Royal Household's isolation during the pandemic-enforced lockdowns at Windsor Castle (including how Kelly cut and set the Queen's hair) and what went on behind the scenes of the monarch's first public engagements as the lockdowns lifted.

queen elizabeth The book jacket for the updated edition | Credit: Courtesy of HarperCollins

The book, which comes out in the U.K. on May 12, promises redesigned commemorative packaging and new photography.

The book also marks another chapter in the remarkable life of Angela Kelly, who began her career at Buckingham Palace 28 years ago as the Queen's Senior Dresser and rose to become Her Majesty's personal stylist, curator, wardrobe and in-house designer — and one of her closest confidantes.

The first edition of the book caused a sensation among royal fans as Kelly gave a behind-the-scenes look at the Queen's style, including how Kelly cleans the Queen's priceless jewels using gin and water. Kelly also revealed how one of the only times the Queen doesn't do her own makeup is when she records her televised Christmas address. Since she wears the same shoe size as Her Majesty, Kelly also breaks in the Queen's shoes, she revealed.

Royal London Hospital Queen Elizabeth during a virtual engagement last week | Credit: Buckingham Palace

The book sold more than 100,000 copies in hardback, HarperCollins says. HarperNonFiction editorial director Katya Shipster said in a statement that they wanted to commemorate the Queen's 70 years on the throne "as well as bring the content of the book right up to date following on from the unprecedented events of the past two years."

"It tells the story of the Royal bubble as well as the lengths Angela and the Royal Household went to, to ensure the safety of our Monarch. There is no better look at what goes on behind the pomp and circumstance than this wonderful book," she said.

The book is unprecedented as Kelly is the first of the Queen's personal staff to be given permission to write books about her royal role. Her first, Dressing the Queen, was published in 2012 ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee.