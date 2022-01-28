Queen Elizabeth (a Rumored Burger Fan!) Launches Her Own Ketchup Using Ingredients from Sandringham

The monarch is said to be a fan of hamburgers — without the bun

Pass the royal ketchup!

Queen Elizabeth has released her own brand of condiments, including tomato ketchup and brown sauce (which is like a steak sauce). The products are made at the 95-year-old monarch's Sandringham estate in Norfolk using ingredients from the grounds.

The ketchup, which is marketed as "ideal for breakfast or any time of the day," is flavored with dates, apple juice and spices, while the brown sauce is "packed with vinegar and spices."

The condiments also come with a royal price tag: over $9 for a 10 oz. glass bottle.

While the product launch may seem unexpected, the Queen is said to be a hamburger fan, so the palace kitchen is likely well-stocked with condiments. However, former royal chef Darren McGrady said that the monarch prefers her burger without a bun, eaten with a knife and fork and served with cranberries rather than ketchup, which resulted in Foodhub creating a "Ma'amburger" in her honor.

Tomato ketchup and brown sauce sold at Sandringham Queen Elizabeth's ketchup | Credit: Bav Media/SplashNews.com

This isn't the Queen's first foray into food and drinks. In 2020, Buckingham Palace launched its very own gin with many of the ingredients come straight from the backyard of Queen Elizabeth's London home, followed by a Sandringham estate-produced gin that includes Sharon fruit grown in the Walled Garden "on a sheltered wall at the end of what was a range of glass houses, built on the winnings of the famous racehorse, Persimmon, owned by King Edward VII," according to the liquor's description. It also contains foliage from myrtle plants grown on the estate which originated from a piece of the future Queen Alexandra's wedding bouquet from her marriage to the future King Edward VII.

Last year, the Queen approved the sale of a range of beer brewed from plants grown on her Sandringham estate. The brews come in two varieties: a cold-filtered, traditional English "bitter" and a stronger Golden IPA described by the gift shop as "uniquely natural."

Sandringham House Sandringham House | Credit: Indigo/Getty

The Queen traditionally stays until after Feb. 6, the anniversary of the day her father died and she became monarch.