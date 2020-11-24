Royal Cheers! Queen Elizabeth Launches Gin Made with Plants Grown at Her Holiday Home

Ready to raise a glass like royalty?

Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate, the country home in Norfolk where the monarch traditionally spends Christmas, has launched its own gin — complete with ingredients from the royal residence's gardens.

The locally-distilled gin includes Sharon fruit grown in the Walled Garden, "on a sheltered wall at the end of what was a range of glass houses, built on the winnings of the famous racehorse, Persimmon, owned by King Edward VII," according to the liquor's description. It also contains foliage from myrtle plants grown on the estate which originated from a piece of the future Queen Alexandra's wedding bouquet from her marriage to the future King Edward VII.

The gin is distilled in small batches, so orders of the $67 bottle can take up to two weeks to fulfill. The bad news? It's only available in the U.K.

This isn't the first time the royal family has experimented with liquor. Over the summer, Buckingham Palace launched its very own gin with many of the ingredients come straight from the backyard of Queen Elizabeth's London home.

The distillers of the gin recommend the royal tipple is served by "pouring a measure into an ice-filled short tumbler before topping up with tonic and garnishing with a slice of lemon." It will also be offered to guests at official palace events and garden parties.

There's a good chance the gins may find their way into the glass of the 94-year-old monarch too: the Queen reportedly enjoys a daily cocktail of gin and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice just before lunch, according to Darren McGrady, a former palace chef.

