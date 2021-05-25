The Sweet Way Prince Philip Used to 'Boost the Queen's Ego'

"He knew how to bring the best out of a woman, and I am sure his advice and encouragement to her were paramount in their relationship," says Lady Prudence Penn

Prince Philip is being remembered as a man who was "always interesting and fun" — and never shied away from making a joke — by Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting.

Lady Prudence Penn told Tatler that the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, was a "heaven-sent consort for Her Majesty in every way."

"I loved the way he would boost the Queen's ego by telling her how lovely she looked on their way to an engagement," Penn recalled. "He knew how to bring the best out of a woman, and I am sure his advice and encouragement to her were paramount in their relationship."

Lady Prudence, 95, remembered Prince Philip as "one of the most practical men I have ever met," adding that being around him was "always interesting and fun." He also had a unique sense of humor, and Penn recalled how the Duke of Edinburgh once cracked a joke after she broke her leg.

"When he arrived, I was standing at the top of the steps up to my front door. I said: 'How lovely to see you, sir. I am afraid I cannot curtsy.' He turned round as if to leave and said: 'In that case, perhaps I had better go.' It was the kind of remark for which he was sometimes criticised by people who didn't fully understand his sense of humour," she said.

Prince Philip's April 17 funeral was immensely scaled-down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Lady Prudence believes it's what Philip would have wanted.

"He had always wanted to have a lower-key funeral than that which was ordained for him, and due to current circumstances he got his wish," she said. "It was a funeral that proved to be one of the most moving, fitting and memorable occasions."

