Queen Elizabeth Knights 100-Year-Old Captain Tom Moore After Princess Beatrice's Surprise Wedding

The ceremony marked the Queen's first face-to-face duty since the start of the pandemic lockdown

Queen Elizabeth is back on duty!

On Friday, the Queen performed her first face-to-face engagement since the pandemic lockdown began in mid-March — a knighthood ceremony for Captain Sir Thomas Moore, 100, on the grassy grounds of Windsor Castle.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Queen, 94, in robin's egg blue, conducted the ceremony on the lawn of the castle's quadrangle. Moore leaned against his walker as several of his family members stood alongside.

Using a sword that belonged to her father, King George VI, the Queen walked about eight paces to stand before Moore and touch both his shoulders with the blade.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image zoom The Queen, Captain Moore and family members at Windsor Castle on July 17. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

WWII veteran Moore was honored for raising more than $40 million for the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) amid the coronavirus lockdown by walking 100 laps in his backyard garden.

The sunny day was made all the more memorable for the Queen, whose granddaughter Princess Beatrice had wed at a nearby chapel earlier that morning.