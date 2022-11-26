Queen Elizabeth Knew Her Time Was Running Short, 'Had No Regrets' Before Her Death, Book Says

"She accepted this with all the grace you'd expect," writes Gyles Brandreth in his upcoming book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 26, 2022 12:57 PM
FEBRUARY 02: Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to commemorate Accession Day, marking the start of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Year, on February 2, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Elizabeth II's final days are coming into focus with a new book.

In an excerpt published by Daily Mail from royal writer Gyles Brandreth's upcoming book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, he writes that the late monarch made peace with her death as he documented Reverend Dr. Iain Greenshields' visit at Balmoral the weekend before she died.

"The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited. She accepted this with all the grace you'd expect," Brandreth writes.

"'Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets,' said Dr. Greenshields, referring to the last weekend he spent with her at Balmoral."

Brandreth also writes of rumors that Her Majesty had a rare form of myeloma, a bone marrow cancer, "which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 6, 2022 at Balmoral Castle. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

He explains that it's not surprising her cause of death was ruled "old age," as that's the commonly listed cause "when a patient is over 80 and their doctor has cared for them over time and seen their gradual decline."

Dr. Douglas James Allan Glass, who worked with the Queen for more than 30 years and was with her at the time of her death, said her death "was expected and we were quite aware of what was going to happen."

According to Brandreth's book, Queen Elizabeth began exhibiting "sudden 'energy low'" and "felt exhausted" in autumn 2021, as doctors ordered her to "'rest a bit, not to push herself so much, to take it easy.'" She subsequently canceled several appearances.

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession down The Mall following her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a> in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Zac Goodwin - WPA Pool/Getty

"Until then, her energy had been little short of astonishing," Brandreth writes. "Over her final decade, she'd not only continued her work as monarch but actively engaged with modern life.

Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 in September at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Buckingham Palace previously announced that the Queen was "under medical supervision" and doctors were "concerned" about her health, as members of the royal family rushed to her side at Balmoral.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Calls Queen Elizabeth the 'Most Shining Example' of Female Leadership in New 'Variety' Interview

Her Majesty's death followed the passing of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021. She was succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles III, 74, who is now the monarch.

Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait is available Dec. 8.

Related Articles
Camilla, Queen Consort hosts a reception for the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2022 winners at Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Her Late Mother-in-Law Queen Elizabeth: 'So Greatly Missed'
Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017
Photographer Shares Queen Elizabeth's 'Amazing Twist' to Avoid Having Her Hands in Pictures
Remembering Queen Elizabeth's History with Remembrance Day
Queen Elizabeth's History with Remembrance Day, as Royals Prepare to Mark Occasion Without Her
Queen Elizabeth II attends the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 21, 2017 in Ascot, England.
Clergyman Recalls How Queen Elizabeth Was 'Full of Fun' Days Before Her Death
The portrait of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II on the current five pound note (top) is positioned next to an original one pound note issued on March 17, 1960, which was the first banknote to carry a portrait of the Queen, in the Bank of England Museum on March 16, 2010 in London, England. The Bank of England Museum is opening a new exhibition tracing the development of the portrait of the Queen on Bank of England notes. The display features five different portraits of the Queen since 1960 alongside their preliminary sketches and printing plates.
How the U.K.'s Currency and Stamps Will Change Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Cause of Death Revealed as 'Old Age'
cover for Vogue February 5th 1936, blank plain royal purple, tribute to the death of King George V
'Vogue' Unveils Blank Cover for New Issue to Honor Queen Elizabeth's Death in Longstanding Tradition
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II attend a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widnes, England.
Meghan Markle Calls Queen Elizabeth the 'Most Shining Example' of Female Leadership in New 'Variety' Interview
Photo Used in Queen Elizabeth's Death Announcement
The Sweet Story Behind the Photo of Queen Elizabeth Used to Announce Her Death
Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II
U.K.'s New Prime Minister Liz Truss Remembers Queen Elizabeth as the 'Very Spirit of Great Britain'
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hugs Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Louis Asked if He Could Still Play at Balmoral Castle After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth 'Under Medical Supervision' as Doctors Are 'Concerned for Her Health,' Palace Says
Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland; King Charles III during his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss
45 Days, 2 Monarchs: How Liz Truss' Stint as Prime Minister Bridged Queen Elizabeth and King Charles
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Final Appearance Just Days Before Her Death