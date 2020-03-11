Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth‘s royal résumé just got even more impressive.

As of Wednesday, the 93-year-old royal is the fourth longest-reigning monarch ever. She’s served as the British monarch for 68 years and 34 days, surpassing Mayan ruler K’inich Janaab Pakal, known as Pakal the Great.

But Queen Elizabeth has years to go if she wants to claim the top spot. King Louis XIV of France ruled for 72 years and 110 days, followed by Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej (70 years, 126 days) and King Johann II of Liechtenstein (70 years, 91 days).

Queen Elizabeth became the longest ruling monarch in U.K. history in Sept. 2015, when she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who spent 63 years and 216 days on the throne.

Elizabeth was just 25 years old when she unexpectedly ascended following the premature death of her father, King George VI.

The Queen is still going strong. On Monday, she joined other members of the royal family — including her grandson Prince Harry and granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle ahead of their royal exit — at the Commonwealth Day service.